Netflix has released a first look at Reptile, its upcoming neo-noir thriller starring Benicio del Toro, Alicia Silverstone, and Justin Timberlake. The film will premiere on the streaming service October 6. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at images from the upcoming film, which will be music video director Grant Singer's feature debut.

The film will center around a detective (del Toro) who is called in to investigate the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. In the process of the investigation, he uncovers more truths than he anticipated, threatening his loving marriage to his wife (Silverstone). The images show off the film's David Fincher-inspired gloom, and the cast of enigmatic characters that del Toro must investigate to get to the bottom of the case, in which nothing is as it seems.

How Did Reptile Become An Excess Baggage Reunion?

This won't be the first on-screen pairing of Silverstone and del Toro - the two starred in the 1997 romantic comedy Excess Baggage, in which a spoiled rich girl (Silverstone) stages her own kidnapping, only to have her car (with her in the trunk) stolen by car thief del Toro. The film came off Silverstone and del Toro's star-making roles in Clueless and The Usual Suspects, respectively, but failed to connect with audiences or critics. Nevertheless, it was del Toro who suggested her for the role. Says director Singer, "Every time she's on screen, there's something so electric about her, but also with their dynamic, I think, because they have known each other for so long and have worked together."

Reptile will also star Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire), Ato Essandoh (The Diplomat), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire), Mike Pniewski (Madam Secretary), Frances Fisher (Unforgiven), Eric Bogosian (Interview with the Vampire), and Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver). In addition to directing, Singer co-wrote the script with Benjamin Brewer. Del Toro will executive produce.

Reptile will premiere at next month's Toronto International Film Festival, then debut on Netflix October 6. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the rest of the images below:

