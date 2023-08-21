The Big Picture Reptile is a star-studded murder mystery thriller starring Benicio del Toro and Alicia Silverstone as detectives trying to solve a difficult case.

The film's trailer introduces del Toro's detective investigating the gruesome murder of a real estate agent, with Justin Timberlake as the main suspect.

Reptile features a talented cast including Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz, Frances Fisher, Michael Carmen Pitt, and Ato Essandoh.

The suspect list is lengthy in the official trailer for Netflix’s star-studded murder mystery thriller, Reptile. Starring Benicio del Toro and Alicia Silverstone as two detectives trying to solve a difficult and mind-boggling case, Justin Timberlake’s mourning boyfriend finds himself at the center of the investigation. The film, which arrives on the platform on October 6, serves as the feature-length directorial debut from Grant Singer who has previously helmed music videos for the likes of Lorde, The Weeknd, and Sam Smith.

In the trailer for Reptile, we meet del Toro’s serious and dedicated detective who’s been called to his latest case. The mystery surrounds a young real estate agent who met a gruesome and horrifying death in her own home. As always, the investigation kicks off by looking into the boyfriend (Timberlake) as he may hold the key to the murder – after all, true crime 101 says it’s always the boyfriend. Insisting that he’s not the one to blame, Timberlake’s character points to a handful of other suspects that include his girlfriend’s ex-husband, her close friend, and a strange man who had a bizarre encounter with the victim just before her death. With Silverstone’s officer and the rest of his team by his side, the lead detective goes down the rabbit hole of untangling a web of lies that will ultimately bring out unwanted truths about his own life.

The killer thriller marks a reunion for leading stars Silverstone and del Toro as the duo previously appeared opposite one another 26 years ago in Marco Brambilla’s rom-com, Excess Baggage. Along with Silverstone, del Toro, and Timberlake, Reptile also stars Eric Bogosian (Succession), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire), Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals), Matilda Lutz (Revenge), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Michael Carmen Pitt (Boardwalk Empire), and Ato Essandoh (The Diplomat).

Image via Netflix

Who’s Behind Reptile?

Along with starring, del Toro also joined the writing team with Singer and Benjamin Brewer with the latter two crafting the film’s original story. del Toro serves as an executive producer alongside Rachel Smith and Rick Yorn, with Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill producing.

Adding its name to the long list of highly anticipated titles landing on the streamer this fall, Reptile joins the roster alongside Mike Flanagan’s latest mini-series, The Fall of the House of Usher, Christopher Holt’s true crime documentary The Devil on Trial, and Chloe Domont’s Fair Play. Prior to landing on Netflix, Reptile will celebrate its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.