More than 20 years after its initial release, Requiem for a Dream is getting a 4K Ultra HD release. The new format release of the iconic film will feature new cover art by Vance Kelly and several special features.

Requiem for a Dream was originally released in 2000 and has since gathered an avid, often proselytizing fanbase. The film was written and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, Darren Aronofsky and features much of his signature grit and fatalism. Requiem for a Dream follows several very different people who each pursue their own version of happiness, losing themselves in the process.

The film includes an all-star cast featuring 2013 Academy Award winner Jared Leto, 2001 Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actress Jennifer Connelly, and 1974 Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actress, Ellen Burstyn, along with Marlon Wayans, who takes a dramatic turn from his usual comedic roles in this psychological drama.

Additionally, the film features cinematography by two-time Academy Award nominee Matthew Libatique, who also worked with Aronofsky on the 2010 film Black Swan. Music on the film was done by Golden Globe nominee Clint Mansell who won Best Original Score for his work on the Aronofsky film The Fountain in 2006.

The 4K Ultra HD release will contain several special features including an “On Set: 1999” Featurette, “Transcendent Moments: The Score of Requiem for a Dream” Featurette, “Ellen Burstyn on Requiem for a Dream” Featurette, and “Through Their Eyes: Revisiting Requiem for a Dream” Featurette. The release will also include subtitles in both Spanish and English.

Requiem For A Dream will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ starting on January 18, 2022. The 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook will be available exclusively at Best Buy for $27.99. You can pre-order the item here. You can take a look at the new cover art below:

