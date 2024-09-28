Werner Herzog has had one of the more eclectic careers behind the camera. With a lengthy list of credits to his name — including short films, documentaries, and narrative features — the German filmmaker is anything but easy to label and categorize as a storyteller, having zigzagged through various genres, formats, and mediums with seemingly natural ease. While he's well-known for oscillating between fiction and non-fiction, Herzog managed to bridge that aesthetic gap with his documentary Little Dieter Needs to Fly and feature film Rescue Dawn, released in 1997 and 2007, respectively.

With each film, both of which recount the story of Dieter Dengler, who flew with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, Herzog takes viewers through the harrowing experience the pilot endured after being shot down and held as a prisoner of war. While Little Dieter Needs to Fly gives audiences an intimate glimpse of the man himself as he re-enacts aspects of his time in captivity, Rescue Dawn sees Christian Bale — as committed as ever — deliver one of his greatest performances as the German-born aviator fighting to survive for months in the jungle.

What Are 'Little Dieter Needs to Fly' and 'Rescue Dawn' About?

Growing up in Germany during the 1930s and '40s, Dieter Dengler was no stranger to war, and it was during an Allied bombing raid that he first caught sight of airplanes and became obsessed with the notion of becoming a pilot. After moving to the United States, he joined the Navy to pursue his dream of flying, which took him to the skies over Vietnam and, in February 1966, Dengler was shot down in Laos, captured by enemy forces, and marched to a prison camp.

Having been interrogated, beaten, and tortured for months, Dengler and several fellow captives devised a daring escape plan. After he evaded the prison camp guards, Dengler — alongside American prisoner Duane Martin (Steve Zahn) — spent days facing the unforgiving terrain and monsoon rains of the jungle, with Martin ultimately being killed by the enemy. Alone, riddled with disease, and weighing only 98 pounds, Dengler miraculously caught the eye of an American pilot and was rescued after six months. A national hero, he was awarded the Navy Cross and returned to the cockpit as a pilot for TWA.

With Little Dieter Needs to Fly, Werner Herzog took Dieter Dengler back to the jungles of Southeast Asia and, with the assistance of local men acting as captors, had the former pilot recreate what he experienced. Being marched through thick foliage with his hands bound and revisiting the squalid conditions of his captivity, Dengler details grueling accounts of torture, starvation, and the circumstances surrounding his eventual escape and rescue. With Rescue Dawn, Herzog went a step further by dramatizing Dengler's ordeal, but the filmmaker's presentation of particular events proved controversial for some.

Werner Herzog Took Artistic Liberties With 'Rescue Dawn'

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

According to Werner Herzog, Rescue Dawn is based on firsthand testimony from Dieter Dengler, which resulted in the film's portrayal of prisoner Gene DeBruin (Jeremy Davies) generating controversy. In the film, he's depicted as unstable, delusional, and antagonistic, a characterization refuted by members of his family. DeBruin's brother said of the film, "Thousands of people will leave the theaters thinking: 'That Gene DeBruin is really a nut case.' That's the sad part."

For his part, Herzog didn't deny that he took artistic liberties with Rescue Dawn, maintaining that Dengler described DeBruin as being occasionally argumentative and confrontational under stressful circumstances. At the same time, Herzog acknowledged the concerns of DeBruin's family and wrote, "I deeply regret that my film Rescue Dawn has caused distress for the family of Gene DeBruin. I have no doubts that Gene DeBruin was a kind family man and served America with great honor."

Making 'Rescue Dawn' Was Difficult for Christian Bale and Werner Herzog

Close

Much has been made about Christian Bale and Wernor Herzog's respective on-set temperaments, with each man known for a tendency to ruffle feathers and push the envelope in pursuit of authenticity. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Bale's commitment to playing Dieter Dengler amounted to losing weight, frequently putting himself in physical danger, and chowing down on some unsavory snacks. "One of the best memories I have of being in the jungle is looking at Steve Zahn and Jeremy Davies' faces as I'm tucking into a bowl of live maggots and pig offal," Bale told GQ. "It was great. I couldn't stop laughing."

According to Bale, he had a kindred spirit in Herzog during the making of Rescue Dawn, as the filmmaker was all too eager to get in on the action with his cast and crew. "There was never a dull moment," he recalled. "The thing with Werner is that he won't be outdone by anyone else, especially not his lead actor. On set he would be diving into rock pools, crawling headfirst over rapids - all entirely unnecessary. But we enjoyed trying to outdo one another." While Bale and Herzog largely got along, the filmmaker's affinity for excitement and anger wasn't appreciated by some of his co-workers. "We had half the crew quit at one point," Bale said. "One day we had these heavies with machine guns turn up, dragging people off to court and threatening crew members with jail time...in the middle of all this chaos we were trying to make this wonderful movie."

Despite the complications inherent to bringing Dengler's story to the big screen (including a particularly dangerous helicopter stunt that reportedly Herzog and his lead actor butting heads), Bale has described the experience of making Rescue Dawn as "a terrific time." The logistics of the production may have been uncomfortable, difficult, and even life-threatening at times, but the film's harrowing real-life basis demanded a certain amount of gritty realism and total dedication from everyone involved.

