[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Rescue: HI-Surf.]

Summary Fox series 'Rescue: HI-Surf' showcases the dangerous rescues of lifeguards in the North Shore of Hawaii.

Arielle Kebbel, who plays Em WRight, did most of the stunts herself to authentically represent real-life lifeguards and emphasizes the show's accuracy.

Despite personal challenges, the lifeguards of 'Rescue: HI-Surf' maintain strong team dynamics while tackling treacherous ocean rescues and romantic entanglements.

In the Fox series Rescue: HI-Surf, the high-stakes adrenaline-fueled work of a lifeguard saves lives, but often under life-threatening conditions. This group of first responders patrols and protects the North Shore of O’ahu in Hawaii, ready to deal with anything thrown their way. Under the leadership of Captain Sonny Jennings (Robbie Magasiva), the lifeguards learn the importance of respecting the ocean and each other, but that doesn’t stop them from also getting entangled with each other.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Arielle Kebbel, who plays Ocean Safety Lieutenant Em Wright, talked about the extent of the effort to capture this world in the most real and believable way, doing the majority of her own stunts, that the thing that most excited about doing the show was also the thing that made her most nervous, how safe everyone has made her feel on set even though she’s in a bathing suit the majority of the time, why so much of the series is shot with handheld cameras, the way they approach shooting the ocean scenes, building cast chemistry, what she enjoyed about finding the relationship between Em and Will (Adam Demos), and how even though this is the hardest show she’s ever done, she hopes for the possibility to do more.

'Rescue: HI-Surf's Arielle Kebbel Believes Lifeguards Deserve To Be Recognized As First Responders

"I feel very strongly about this."