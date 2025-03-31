[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Rescue: HI-Surf.]

Summary Airing on Fox, 'Rescue: HI-Surf' showcases intense, dangerous lifeguard work on the North Shore of Hawaii, tackling both physical and emotional challenges.

Actor Adam Demos discusses the rigorous training and preparation for realistic water scenes on the show.

The season ending includes a cliffhanger that will leave viewers wondering about the future direction of the characters.

In the Fox series Rescue: HI-Surf, the high-stakes adrenaline-fueled work of a lifeguard saves lives, but often under life-threatening conditions. This group of first responders patrols and protects the North Shore of O’ahu in Hawaii, ready to deal with anything thrown their way. Under the leadership of Captain Sonny Jennings (Robbie Magasiva), the lifeguards learn the importance of respecting the ocean and each other, but that doesn’t stop them from also getting personally entangled.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Adam Demos, who plays Aussie surfer and lifeguard Will Ready, talked about his excitement over working with this creative team, the extent of the training and preparation they went through to keep things as real as possible, cast bonding, filming the water scenes, his most challenging moment to shoot, navigating the dynamic between Will and Em (Arielle Kebbel), the team’s lieutenant, and the cliffhanger that will make viewers wonder what’s next.

‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Is the Most Physically Demanding Job Adam Demos Has Ever Done

“You don’t realize how intense the water stuff really is."