Rescue: HI-Surf has been brewing some drama throughout the first half of the season, and matters came to a head in Episode 9. The show is on hiatus until January 20, when it returns alongside 9-1-1: Lone Star's final episodes. A sneak peek of Episode 10, "Riptide," airing next year, previews what viewers can expect, and the drama is off the charts. From Em's transgression to Kainalu and Hina's dalliance, everything comes out in the open in the scene part of the season.

The video below begins with an exciting development that will upset Em and Will's world. Will's fiancée is coming home, and it will not be too soon because some interesting things have happened between her fiancé and his ex-girlfriend. Her return puts this illicit affair in the spotlight, threatening to destroy their lives once again. Laka has a warning for Will when he learns of what happened. "She destroyed you," he says, reminding Will of the recent past after the breakup.

Meanwhile, Kainaulu and Hina crossed a line, something bound to change their lives, no matter their decision. Immediately, work becomes even more awkward. The video teases conflicting desires when Hina shows disinterest in pursuing a relationship. She considers their encounter that night "fun," and based on how she says it, Kainalu expects a "but." It will be tough to navigate their muddled relationship as coworkers, friends, roommates, and now someone they previously hooked up with. Talk about awkward!

'Rescue: HI-Surf' Creates More Drama in Winter 2025.

The show was originally meant to run for 12 episodes, but Fox ordered more, bringing the total count to nineteen. With nine episodes already aired, the remaining ten promise to deliver a lot of drama and exhilarating rescues. While the drama might feel stale, the rescues are majestic, and the promo video above teases an epic one. An underwater bomb puts Kainalu's life at risk when it detonates. Meanwhile, Will spirals as he's confronted with a tough choice. His wedding is approaching fast, and he is unsure if he still has a torch for Em.

Tune in to Fox on Monday, January 20, to see how the rest of the season plays out. The final ten episodes of Rescue: HI-Surf Season 1 air in 2025. Catch up on all the drama on Hulu before it boils over in the new year.

Also, check out Fox's Winter schedule and learn when the final episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs.

Rescue: HI-Surf Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Arielle Kebbel , Adam Demos , Kekoa Kekumano , Alex Aiono , Robbie Magasiva , Zoe Cipres , Sea Shimooka , Ian Anthony Dale Seasons 1 Network FOX

WATCH On HULU