Fox's roster of first responder procedurals is thinning out, with 9-1-1 preparing for a second season run on ABC and 9-1-1: Lone Star on the verge of cancelation. But come fall, a new series will premiere that strengthens their position. From John Wells (ER, The West Wing, Shameless) comes Rescue: HI-Surf. Set in Hawaii, the series brings a unique twist to the format as it follows the lives of lifeguards in one of the world's most dangerous parts of the oceans. A sneak peek video shared by Fox teases a thrilling show as the lifeguards save lives while dealing with their issues.

The video features the cast and crew members led by 9-1-1 alumni Arielle Kebbel. She plays Emily "Em" Wright, the first female lieutenant in Ocean Safety. She represents women in the field but works well with the male crew members. That's up to a certain point because her ex, Will Ready (Adam Demos), is also part of the team. There is some awkwardness between Em, Will, and his fiancée. Led by Harlan "Sonny" Jenning (Robbie Magasiva), the team seems like a family, exchanging lighthearted banter while surveying the coast. Kekoa Kekumano plays Laka Hanohano, who works as hard as he plays. And he does play hard. Zoe Cipres and Alex Aiono play Hina Alexander and Kainalu Emerson, respectively, the team's rookies.

'Rescue: HI-Surf' Was Challenging to Film

Action is a major part of the show, as the team makes rescues in some of the toughest places in Hawai'i. Filming was a challenge due to the physicality of the job, coupled with the water environment. It also aims to tell real stories of what's happening in Hawai'i that people might not be aware of despite its impact on the community and first responders. It is common for actors in procedurals to regurgitate all the information they've gathered throughout the years when a real-world scenario demands it. But that happened early for the cast and crew of Rescue: HI-Surf. The team was trained to do the job, but unforeseen events like weather, sharks, whales, and emergencies sometimes stopped production. Wells talked to Deadline about encountering over 60 real emergencies while filming, saying,

“You can’t be out on the water and see somebody who’s in trouble [and not help]. Everybody was around and pulled people in, and we would stop and bring people in on the jet skis constantly. Matt [Keser] and Brian [Keaulana] actually rescued somebody when they were scouting one day.”

The 19-episode first season of Rescue: HI-Surf begins with a two-night premiere event starting September 22 on Fox.