Rescue Me bravely tackles tough topics like trauma, mental health, and addiction with dark humor and authenticity.

Denis Leary shines in Rescue Me, but the supporting cast also brings realistic characters facing real struggles to life.

There's nothing more gripping than a group of men and women who willingly put their lives at risk to save innocent people every day. Because of this intriguing selflessness in the face of danger, every first responder television drama provides plenty of thrilling situations and heart-racing rescues (not to mention a lot of heated interpersonal drama). These crews of first responders become like family, eliciting a fierce love for one another that is necessary when they need to keep each other safe out in the field. This brother/sisterhood is perfectly on display in dramas such as ABC's 9-1-1 or on the long-running series, Chicago Fire, which is now entering its 13th season. But a new entry into the firefighter genre has appeared in recent years.

Fire Country, which premiered on CBS in 2022, tells the story of a young convict named Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) who joins a firefighting program to receive a shortened prison sentence. Along with other inmates, Bode tries to prove himself worthy of respect as they work with professional firefighters to fight blazes. Every episode is action-packed, and there are plenty of dramatic storylines to keep the viewers' interest. However, because the series (which just wrapped its second season in May) airs on network television, it is a little bit tamer (with no graphic language or scenes of violence). For viewers who appreciate Fire Country but want a little bit more grittiness in their first responder dramas, there's a perfect option in the FX series Rescue Me.

Rescue Me Rescue Me revolves around the lives of the men in a New York City firehouse, the crew of 62 Truck. Examining the fraternal nature and relationships of firefighters, the series tackles the daily drama of the life-and-death situations associated with being a firefighter, while exploring the ways the men use dark humor to protect their true emotions. Release Date July 21, 2004 Cast Denis Leary , Michael Lombardi , Steven Pasquale , Andrea Roth , John Scurti , Daniel Sunjata , Callie Thorne , Natalie Distler Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

What Is 'Rescue Me' About?

The series, which aired seven seasons from 2004 to 2011, features a crew of firefighters living and working in New York City. Just a few short years after 9/11 occurred, these first responders are still struggling to cope with having lived through that incredibly traumatic experience. The memories they carry of working to save people from the World Trade Centers, as well as the comrades they lost that day, continue to haunt them. The series' main character, Tommy Gavin (played brilliantly by Denis Leary), battles the grief he's experiencing, and this manifests in him seeing his dead cousin, Jimmy (James McCaffrey), all the time (as well as the ghosts of people he was unable to rescue). Tommy has issues with alcohol and is clearly suffering from survivor's guilt, but he continues to put his life on the line because his whole identity is wrapped up in being a valued member of the FDNY.

Although there is some humor in this show (especially with how the firefighters interact with and tease each other), Rescue Me never shies away from exploring the most challenging or disturbing human experiences. Everything from domestic violence and mental health issues to addiction and homophobia receives a spotlight in the series, adding to its depth and authenticity. These characters place themselves in direct danger every day, but the series demonstrates that their time off duty is often the most damaging to their spirits. Throughout the entire series, the ghosts of 9/11 remain a throughline; even as the rest of the country has moved on, this horrific event still colors a lot of the emotions and behavioral patterns of the first responders who were there that day. By showing the reality of the trauma (and the continuous trauma of seeing the harsher realities of life), Rescue Me is able to rise above a more traditional firefighter procedural. The series is also a lot darker than Fire Country, with a lot more swearing and intense scenes of violence. FX definitely wasn't afraid to push the envelope with this show.

'Rescue Me's Talented Cast Elevates the Series to Another Level

When it was first announced that Leary would be headlining a series about NY firefighters, some people were skeptical. Up until that time, he was better known as a stand-up comedian and had a few film roles in movies like Operation Dumbo Drop and Wag the Dog. But Leary was the perfect actor to lead the series since he actually created Rescue Me with Peter Tolan (the two also served as executive producers and head writers on the series). Leary was able to skillfully insert a wry, sarcastic humor into the role of Tommy, while still portraying heartbreaking moments of despair and self-loathing. Tommy is a truly complex person; he doesn't treat his family well at all and is constantly sabotaging himself. But as a firefighter, he's always the hero who does the right thing. Because of this layered depiction of a man nearing the end of his tether, Leary received two Emmy nominations for Best Actor in a Drama in 2006 and 2007, as well as a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama for the 2004 episode, "Guts."

But if the series had only relied on Leary to carry the entire show, Rescue Me would have been DOA. Much of the show's success actually has to do with its supporting cast. The series is a perfect vehicle for actors like Steven Pasquale (who plays the delightfully dumb Sean Garrity), John Scurti, and Larenz Tate. Because these characters feel so true-to-life in all their messy glory, several of the actors used the series as a launchpad to go on to bigger things. For example, Michael Zegen would later appear in Boardwalk Empire and is most well-known now for his role as Miriam's husband in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Daniel Sunjata would pop up on Manifest. But the two big stand-out roles in Rescue Me didn't belong to the men. In fact, Callie Thorne, who plays Jimmy's widow, Sheila, steals every scene she's in as a kooky and unpredictable woman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. The second character with a thoroughly fascinating storyline is Diane Farr (who also stars in Fire Country), who battles major misogyny in order to be accepted as a female firefighter within the crew. Each one of these cast members offers a realistic and captivating performance, which is directly related to why the series is so entertaining even decades after the episodes aired.

Rescue Me is tough to watch at times, since many of the characters are often their own worst enemies. But there is so much heart hidden underneath their respective traumas, and that makes the series feel like these are real people existing in a time frame when New York City was still reeling from the terrorist attacks. It is an accurate and trustworthy snapshot of this crew and the many struggles they undergo. Rescue Me offers suspenseful and dramatic storylines (with some humor thrown in), and with Leary's writing and acting contributions and an impressive supporting cast, it is still required viewing as an example of a top-notch series. Season 3 of Fire Country doesn't come back until October, so Rescue Me can easily fill the void that Bode and his crew have left behind.

All seven seaons of Rescue Me are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

