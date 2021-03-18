Filming for Disney’s highly-anticipated Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is underway. Combining live-action and animation, the film revives the premise of a pair of chipmunk detectives from the beloved 1989-1990 Disney Channel series. In a post to The Lonely Island’s Instagram feed Tuesday, director Akiva Schaffer revealed a photo of a clapperboard with the film’s title and, intriguingly, “Take 5” written on it.

Joining Schaffer is fellow Lonely Island alum Andy Samberg as the voice of Dale, the laid-back, free-spirited co-founder of the titular Rescue Rangers. John Mulaney will voice Chip, Dale’s Hawaiian shirt-wearing counterpart. Think The Odd Couple, but with chipmunks. Samberg and Mulaney previously worked together on Saturday Night Live, as Mulaney used to be a writer on the sketch comedy show during Samberg's tenure.

The chipmunk pals made their debut in 1943, appearing in numerous Disney cartoons over the years before being reinvented as heads of their own detective agency in 1989 for Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove’s series, which ran for 65 episodes. The concept to adapt the characters for a live-action/animation hybrid has been floating around since Disney first acquired a pitch back in 2014. More recently, the characters were reintroduced to audiences on the Disney Channel’s popular DuckTales reboot, where they rescued the heroes from the clutches of their enemies to the strains of the memorable Chip ’n’ Dale theme song.

Disney revealed a few details about the project in their Investor Day presentation back in December. Disney unveiled some key plot elements, as well as hinting that some animated characters may use traditional animation, while others will be CGI. They also confirmed that Seth Rogen will make a cameo appearance, though further details are unknown.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will be a Disney+ exclusive in the spring of 2022. Check out the on-set photo below.

