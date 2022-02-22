Pulling on heartstrings everywhere, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming boy-meets-dog film, Rescued by Ruby. Arriving on the platform March 17, the film will star Grant Gustin, who DC Universe fans are sure to recognize as the titular character of the CW’s The Flash.

Based on a true story, the trailer takes viewers through an underdog story for both Gustin’s character and the leading pup, Ruby. A state trooper hoping to be reassigned to the K-9 Unit, Officer Dan (Gustin) is looking everywhere for a chance. Unfortunately for him, his overseeing officer doesn't believe that Dan is ready for a new position just yet. A voice-over reveals that the head officer believes Dan lacks the “calm and focus” it takes to stand behind the leash of a K-9 team. Though he pushes to be reconsidered, Dan’s hopes are completely shut down when he is told that the force doesn’t have the funds for a new dog.

Taking things into his own hands, Dan heads to a local shelter in the search of a dog to adopt. He soon finds his match in Ruby, a pup that has been returned seven times due to her rowdy and energetic nature. A quick montage takes audiences through all of Ruby’s troubles including her addiction to chewing, digging, and her adversity to becoming housebroken. Lucky for Ruby, Dan is determined to take her with him on his rise to the top. Through countless hours of training and never ending patience, Dan teaches Ruby how to be a family dog as well as a law enforcement partner. And, as in most dog themed movies, it looks like Ruby will teach Dan a thing or two as well.

Starring alongside Gustin are Tom McBeath, Brad Mann, Scott Wolf, Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, and Sharon Taylor. Katt Shea directed the feature, which was written by Karen Janszen.

Though canine based movies usually leave us in puddles of tears, we are hoping that Rescued by Ruby will do so for different reasons. A fight for redemption by both Ruby and Dan, the story will be a look at self-discovery, strength, determination, and hope.

Rescued by Ruby premieres on Netflix on March 17. Check out the new trailer below:

And here’s the film's synopsis:

State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story.

