The Big Picture The 2024 Emmys have already made history, recognizing Indigenous performers with nominations for Lily Gladstone, Kali Reis, and D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai.

Reservation Dogs deserves recognition at the Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, balancing comedy and drama.

Despite critical acclaim, Reservation Dogs has been overlooked for writing, directing, and other acting nominations at the Emmys.

Representation-wise, 2024 is already a pretty big year for the Emmys. The morning of July 17 marked the second time in the award show's history that an Indigenous performer has been nominated for an acting prize. Actually, scratch that: simultaneously, three performers became the second Indigenous acting nominees in the award's history. Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis became the very first Indigenous actresses to receive a nod from the Television Academy, for Under the Bridge and True Detective: Night Country, respectively. Both are in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. Meanwhile, Reservation Dogs' D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, becoming the de facto second male Indigenous performer to run for an Emmy ever since August Schellenberg's 2007 nod for the HBO film Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.

This year's Emmy nominations were also pretty big for Woon-a-Tai's show in general, an Indigenous-centric comedy created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX. Reservation Dogs' third and final season is competing for the prize of Outstanding Comedy Series, fighting against Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, What We Do in the Shadows, and favorite The Bear, the latter of which has already taken the trophy home in 2023. Critically acclaimed, Season 3 of Reservation Dogs is well-deserving of such recognition, and it isn't unfair to say that it probably deserves to win as well.

To be quite honest, the series has most likely deserved to be winning for three years now. After all, throughout all of its seasons, Reservation Dogs has consistently delivered some of the best television we have seen in a very long time, particularly when it comes to comedy. And yet, the show has failed to get Emmy nominations even in the writing and directing categories. So, while we're happy for Harjo, Waititi, and Woon-a-Tai, we can't help but wonder: what took the Television Academy so long, and where are the other nominations that the show deserves?

Reservation Dogs Release Date August 9, 2021 Cast D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Devery Jacobs , Lane Factor , Paulina Alexis , Elva Guerra , Lil Mike , Funny Bone , Sarah Podemski Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

'Reservation Dogs' Has Been a Critical Darling Since Its First Season

Centered around a group of four Native American teenagers — turned into five in the final season, with the addition of Elva Guerra's Jackie — Reservation Dogs has been a critical darling ever since it first premiered in August 2021, with a 99% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89 on Metacritic. While it has not fared well at the Emmys, it has earned many nominations at the TCA Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards. Why the Television Academy has taken its sweet time to get with the program is anyone's guess; IndieWire blames it on its members simply not watching enough TV. While that's hard to determine for sure, the truth of the matter is that it is not that rare for the taste of critics' associations and that of academies that gather those who work in film or television to be unaligned.

This is a pity for Reservation Dogs, a show that, for instance, has received nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards every year since 2021 — losing to Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, and The Bear — but, in the Emmys, has been snubbed in favor of far lesser series. Let's be frank, did Wednesday really deserve that nom in 2023? Did Only Murders in the Building, a series that has been dwindling in quality ever since its second season dropped? Or is it just that show's star-studded cameos that are doing the trick?

'Reservation Dogs' Strikes the Perfect Balance Between Comedy and Drama

Look, we are not saying that the Television Academy only makes mistakes. Barry is an amazing series, and so is The Bear, and so is Abbott Elementary, and so on. However, there does seem to be a spot or two that they have been struggling to fill, and that spot could've easily gone to Reservation Dogs if only Academy members had been paying attention to it. After all, the show is not only great and quite an achievement when it comes to Indigenous representation, but it is also undoubtedly a comedy, even in its most dramatic moments, something that we cannot say for all the nominees in the Emmys comedy categories.

You already know where this is going, don't you? Again, we have to ask, no matter how repetitive this question has become: is The Bear even a comedy? Tense, serious, and often quite tragic, Reservation Dogs' fellow FX series has been running and winning as one for its past three seasons, but many feel that it is unfair to keep calling it a comedy, particularly after Season 3. The show has delved into more and more dramatic territories, and, lately, unless you're really into the Faks haunting one another, it is pretty hard to find anything funny about it. Coming from a place of utter tragedy — the suicide of protagonist Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) brother, Mike Berzatto (Jon Bernthal) — the show started by focusing on the absurdity of running a restaurant in post-COVID times and earned some legitimate laughs from its viewers. However, now that the story has progressed to Carmy and Syndney (Ayo Edebiri) opening their ambitious would-be Michelin star place, things have gotten a lot darker. Lately, apart from the Faks' shenanigans, you can only laugh at The Bear if laughter is your gut reaction to being extremely anxious and uncomfortable.

Now, we are not talking about The Bear just to dunk on it, especially because dunking on a piece of art as magnificent as The Bear would simply be silly. No, there are legit parallels to be drawn between everyone's favorite pro-anxiety medication and Reservation Dogs. Both shows start with its characters reeling from a suicide and try to balance tragedy with comedy in their own particular ways. In Reservation Dogs, the death of young Daniel (Dalton Cramer) leaves his friends Bear (Woon-a-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) completely wrecked. It is to gather money to pay for their joint dream of traveling from Oklahoma to California that the four get involved in petty crimes such as stealing hot chip trucks. As they deal with the pain of having lost a friend, as well as the generational pain of mass incarceration and residential schools, they go on about their daily lives facing the chaotic, the tragic, and the absurd.

Unlike The Bear, though, Reservation Dogs never feels suffocating. Its universe is always colorful and wide, even in the darkest of times. And characters such as the spirit that follows Bear around (played by Dallas Goldtooth), Zahn McClarnon's conspiracy theory-loving trooper Big, and Willie Jack's "real tradish" Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer) are constantly there to ensure that there will be some levity even when death and oppression loom in the horizon. Reservation Dogs manages what few series and movies can do: it strikes the perfect balance between comedy and drama without verging into proper dramedy territory. Every time we press play on one of its episodes, we know that what we are watching has been made for laughs, and yet we can feel the weight of every little sad thing that takes place on screen.

It's Time for the Emmys to Recognize the Greatness of 'Reservation Dogs'

With such a delicate understanding of its universe, it is definitely about time for Reservation Dogs to be honored at the Emmys, even if just with a nomination or two. The final season of Reservation Dogs was indeed a beauty to behold, with the titular dogs finally managing to move on with their lives after reaching California and learning to deal with the hardships of growing up, particularly with the bittersweetness of going into the world and thus being separated from childhood friends. Meanwhile, episodes like "Deer Lady" and "House Made of Bongs" shine a light on the drama and also the delights of past generations of Indigenous men and women. As the de facto main character, Woon-a-Tai's Bear carries the weight of the show, embodying the seriousness and the levity necessary to tell such a story. His performance is truly a tour de force.

It is still a shame, though, that no individual episode of Reservation Dogs has been singled out for its expert writing or its equally incredible direction. "House Made of Bongs," in particular, a tale about a young man's first encounters with aliens and mental illness, deserved to be immortalized as an Emmy nominee. It is also a shame that Woon-a-Tai's fellow stars have not been nominated for their roles, as Jacobs, Alexis, and Factor are also a huge part of what makes Reservation Dogs tick. Speaking of, where is Zahn McClarnon's Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nod? If the category is about being funny, then he deserves all the praise. If it's about delivering complexity, well, he deserves even more. Sure, it's great that Reservation Dogs finally got its spot at the Emmys. However, that spot was way overdue. And, if the world was a fair place, there would be at least five other spots for the show to fill for awards contention.

