The Big Picture Blackhorse Lowe discusses how he brings psychedelic scenes to life in Reservation Dogs, mixing fantasy with underlying emotions for the characters.

The latest episode, "House Made of Bongs," explores the elders' wild teenage years, incorporating emotionally-driven psychedelic moments.

Reservation Dogs remains a show about community, highlighting the characters' struggles with loneliness and feeling misunderstood, even amidst trippy and otherworldly experiences.

Let’s face it. When it comes down to drug sequences in films and TV it quickly becomes apparent when the creative team has no idea what they’re trying to convey. Things can go off the rails rather quickly with over-the-top visuals and auditory hallucinations plaguing characters in a way that would never happen in a real-world setting. But, at the same time, exaggerations are needed to keep the audience invested. Sticking with his own knowledge, while mixing some of that unbelievable edge, Blackhorse Lowe explained to Collider’s Chase Hutchinson how he made the psychedelic scenes in both Reservation Dogs’ second and third seasons come to life.

At the tail end of Season 2, audiences watched in a mixture of amusement and horror as Zahn McClarnon’s tightly-wound Officer Big took an accidental dose of acid thanks to the crew at the salvage yard. Jumping in to join him on the experience was Kirk Fox’s Kenny Boy with the duo embarking on an out-of-mind journey. The episode, titled “This is Where the Plot Thickens” leans more to the “fantastical” side of TV drug trips but, as Lowe puts it, mixes in “the underlying emotion” of what’s been going on for the characters. As far as Big’s arc during the show’s sophomore season, Lowe says, “He was going through this loss of his friend and the guilt.” Blending that with trippy visuals, sounds, and a secret society, the director says that he set out “to make it feel big, but also extremely small at the same time.”

Fast-forward to the show’s latest episode. Titled “House Made of Bongs,” the story rewinds a few decades to the 1970s where audiences watch those who we now know as the elders in their wild and free teenage years. With a surprise twist that involves aliens, Lowe went in deep with this one, explaining that “all these psychedelic moments, they’re not just for fun, but they’re actually emotionally driven, and they give you some sort of narrative context, but also, how does it affect the human mind, the soul, and the spirit… I get my cinema kicks with the visuals, but I also get my emotional kicks, more down home kicks, which is like, what does that actually mean, what’s it feel like, and what is the reason for the psychedelic trip and why are these people going through it?” Pulling from favorite films of the decade, including Easy Rider, Vanishing Point, and Two-Lane Backtop, Lowe says that he used those films' "very organic editing techniques" to deliver the "vibe" he was after.

Image via FX

The Feeling of Community

Reservation Dogs has always been a show about community. For (most of) the three seasons, the story has stayed within the small community in Oklahoma where everyone knows each other’s business. Despite these tight-knit bonds, the characters still grapple with loneliness and feelings of being misunderstood - something the creative team has been able to display with heavy hands of both comedy and drama. The latest episode is no different from others that came before it even with its trippy vibes and otherworldly visitors.

Check out the trailer for Reservation Dogs’ third and final season below.