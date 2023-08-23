The Big Picture Reservation Dogs explores supernatural elements and takes viewers on a ride with Officer Big and the mysteries of the reservation, including a secret society and the mythos of Deer Lady.

In the latest episode, titled "House Made Bongs," a flashback transports the elders back to the 1970s and reveals their first contact with otherworldly visitors, surprising many viewers.

Director Blackhorse Lowe was initially unaware of the alien plot twist, expecting a retro throwback episode exploring the raucous roots of the elders. He was excited to combine a 70s period piece with a sci-fi element, drawing inspiration from Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter.

Reservation Dogs has always been a series outlined by supernatural elements. From the first season, audiences were on a ride with Zahn McClarnon’s Officer Big as he tried to unravel several mysteries haunting the reservation. From a secret society to the mythos behind Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn), the Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo co-created series has stepped between realms to investigate what else is out there. During the show’s latest and, sadly, final season, these themes take over an even bigger piece of the puzzle. In the latest episode, titled “House Made Bongs,” we see our favorite elders in a flashback that puts them back into their youthful days during the 1970s. As the episode comes to an end, the group makes first contact with some otherworldly visitors (albeit metaphorically) - a moment that likely took many viewers by surprise. Admitting that he was just as swept off his feet by this plot twist as the rest of us were was the episode’s director, Blackhorse Lowe.

In an interview with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson, Lowe revealed that when he signed on to helm “House Made Bongs,” he thought he was getting himself into a retro throwback episode that would simply explore the raucous roots of the Rez’s elders. “[Sterlin Harjo] never told me about the aliens. He told me it was a ‘70s episode, kind of in lines of Dazed and Confused, so that’s what I went going into it expecting. Then I was completely thrown off when I got the third act, where all of a sudden, we have an alien interaction in a UFO and everything else.”

Knowing that he wanted to pull from styles made famous by Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter, Lowe said he was more than up for the task at hand. “I got really excited because at first it was like, ‘Alright, I’m doing a ‘70s period genre,’... And then this alien element came in, and my brain just blew up again.” Describing himself as “the guy they choose for genre stuff,” Lowe said that it was nice to be handed a different project, one that he sums up perfectly as “a period piece combined with a sci-fi element.”

Image via FX

Lowe’s Other Works

Along with his vision behind the fifth episode of the third season of Reservation Dogs, Lowe also holds directorial credits for a slew of other TV shows including Blindspotting, Big Sky, and Joe Pickett. On the film side of things, he was the helmer of Fukry and Chasing the Light, both of which he also penned, a skill that he also brought to Reservation Dogs.

Time is ticking on the critically-acclaimed series as we’re now halfway through the third and final season. Get caught up on the first five episodes now streaming on Hulu and check out the Season 3 trailer below.