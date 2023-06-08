Reservation Dogs, produced by Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch, is about an Indigenous community in Oklahoma. The series follows the Rez Dogs, Bear Smallhill (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Ta), Cheese (Lane Factor), Elora (Devery Jacobs), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) struggling after the death of their friend, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). They are trying to get money so that they can live out Daniel's dream of going to California.

Since the series premiered two years ago, it has won numerous awards, including the 2021 Independent Spirit Award for Best New Scripted Series, and captured the attention of critics and fans alike. The FX show has been recently renewed for a third season. There are so many great episodes of Reservation Dogs, but there are few that stand out as the best in terms of plot and character development.

10 "This Is Where the Plot Thickens"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2022)

Big (Zahn McClarnon), the Rez's favorite cop, accidently gets high from a drink. He and Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) bond in the woods as they come down from their high. Their psychedelic trip turns into a confrontation with a group of white men who call themselves, "The Midstreamers," who think they are the rightful owners of the land that belongs to Indigenous peoples.

While this episode isn't centric on what the Rez Dogs are up to, it focuses on two secondary characters beloved by Reservation Dogs fans: Big and Kenny Boy. They are complete opposites in personality, which makes their drug-induced journey through the woods even more fun. Big's trips are vivid and fanatically blur the lines of reality, and this might make some fans wonder what is real and what isn't. The Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn) and Cookie (JaNae Collins) are phenomenal guest stars in this episode.

9 "Wide Net"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2022)

Rita (Sarah Podemski), Bev (Jana Schmieding), Teenie (Tamara Podemski), Natalie (Nathalie Standingcloud), and Dr. Kang (Bobby Lee) attend the annual IHS conference. The ladies are ready to have a good time, and have a snag (or two). They relax by the pool, flirt with other conference attendees, and dance it up at the conference party.

"Wide Net" gives Reservation Dogs fans what they want they have been waiting for: an episode celebrating the aunties and moms. It underscores the importance of friendship between these wonderful women in the show. The one-liners and jokes in this episode are delivered with impeccable comedic timing. The best scene is one in which Rita, Bev, Teenie, and Natalie hit the dance floor with fabulous choreography to Brandy's "Sitting Up in My Room," in a throwback to their childhood love of dancing to the exact same song with their friend, Cookie.

8 "Come and Get Your Love"

Season 1, Episode 5 (2021)

Cheese wants to become a detective, and goes on a ride long with Big. They begin investigating the theft of metal and copper statues around town. Big reflects on what caused him to become a police officer for his community. In a series of childhood flashbacks, Big is saved time and time again by the Deer Lady, who goes after "bad men." She tells Big that he must "be good, and fight evil."

A buddy-cop-style comedy featuring the unlikely pair of Big and Cheese is just what Reservation Dogs fans needed. While it is delightful to see Big and Cheese spend time together, what makes this episode is Big's childhood flashbacks. This episode is essentially Big's superhero origin story. It is the Deer Lady's first appearance in the series, and Horn's performance as the Deer Lady is (as always) riveting.

7 "Uncle Brownie"

Season 1, Episode 3 (2021)

The Rez Dogs want to fight their rivals, but they aren't too sure how. Elora, Willie Jack, and Bear seek out advice from Elora's Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer). Uncle Brownie agrees to teach them how to fight. Before he can give them his wisdom, Uncle Brownie tells them that they need to look for his stash of weed. He wants to sell his weed. The group sets out to locate Uncle Brownie's stash.

"Uncle Brownie" is full of funny jokes, but a quiet moment is what makes this episode shine. Uncle Brownie talks with Elora about Cookie, her mother, and they share memories of her. Elora doesn't quite know too much about her uncle at first, and by the end of the episode, they are brought closer together.

6 "Roofing"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2022)

Bear gets a job as a roofer. He learns the ins and outs of roofing, but he feels frustrated that he isn't getting anywhere, and that his co-workers on the construction site aren't helping him. Bear seeks out advice from Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth), who tells him that he needs to get out there and do the work. While Bear is trying his best at his new job, one of his co-workers is Danny Jackson, Daniel's father. Bear doesn't trust Daniel's father, and the two must figure out how to get along.

It's always great to see Spirit and Bear interact, but these particular scenes in this episode stand out from the ones between the two in other episodes. Spirit's advice to Bear on grief and work is powerful. Bear and Danny eventually put their differences aside, and in a very memorable and emotionally-charged scene in the series, Danny shows Bear how to properly attach shingles on a roof.

5 "Decolonativization"

Season 2, Episode 6 (2022)

The Rez Dogs and other Indigenous teens go to the NARD Youth Summit. They do different sessions, team exercises, and listen to talks by MissM8tri@rch and Bone Thug Dog.

Reservation Dogs fans love this episode because it has hilarious guest appearances by Amber Midthunder as MissM8tri@rch and Jude Barnett as Bone Thug Dog as the social media influencers. While it is funny seeing the Rez Dogs and their "enemies" having to deal with being near each other, there are serious moments that puncture the episode's lightheartedness. In one such scene, Jackie (Elva Guerra) shares a happy memory of her brother helping her ride a bike.

4 "Satvrday"

Season 1, Episode 8 (2021)

Bear is ready for California, and wants to wrap up things before he leaves. However, everyone's plans (including a fight between the Rez Dogs and their rivals) are put on hold, as a tornado is coming through the reservation. Everyone takes shelter in a church, except for Uncle Brownie, who decides that he wants to chase away the storm.

The plot of "Satvrday" is what makes this episode entertaining to watch because it brings a bunch of Reservation Dogs' characters together, and they have no choice but to be together. The tension at the church is brutal, and this creates a feeling of dread that the Rez Dogs might be breaking up. Again, Reservation Dogs' fans love Uncle Brownie, and will enjoy cheering him on as he looks for an axe and tobacco to stop the tornado.

3 "Offerings"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2022)

Willie Jack is given a letter from Daniel. She decides to go visit Daniel's mom, Hotki (Lily Gladstone), in jail. At first, Hotki doesn't acknowledge the letter, or seem to want to do anything with Willie Jack. It isn't until Willie Jack brings snacks and drinks for Hotki that she asks what is on her mind. Willie Jack brings up her concerns about how she feels that the Rez Dogs are growing apart.

This episode features stellar performances by Paulina Alexis andLily Gladstone. One of the soul-stirring scenes in Reservation Dogs is Hotki helping Willie Jack connect to the spirits of her ancestors. The striking visual of Willie Jack with her eye closed surrounded by her maternal ancestors is so powerful.

2 "I Still Believe"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2022)

Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheese are on the final part of their road trip to California. When they arrive close to the beach, things start going downhill after their car is stolen. Without a car, the Rez Dogs decide to walk to their destination, on the way they meet a man named White Jesus who guides them.

This episode is the season 2 finale, and it is a great closure to the Rez Dogs' dream of going to California for Daniel. The build-up towards the final scene at the beach creates a satisfying (and tear-inducing) conclusion. A cameo performance by Tim Cappello singing and playing "I Still Believe" on the saxophone is a fun nod to the episode's title.

1 "Mabel"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2022)

Mabel, Elora's grandmother and guardian, is dying. The Rez Dogs and the rest of the community gather to be with Mabel and Elora. Friends and family gather to help guide Mabel on her journey to the spirit world.

This is the bestepisode of Reservation Dogs so far. "Mabel" is a tear-jerker, as the heaviness of grief and death loom prominently in this episode. Despite this heaviness, there are only a few lighthearted moments like Elora's interaction with her grandmother's spirit, that break up the sadness that encompasses this episode. Devery Jacobs' performance as Elora in "Mabel" is outstanding. Every line and moment on screen is put together beautifully.

