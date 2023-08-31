The Big Picture Reservation Dogs director Blackhorse Lowe reflects on how the show and its success have changed him and the cast and crew.

Lowe feels grateful and fortunate to have been a part of the show and highlights the deep connection he has with the actors and characters.

Despite challenges like the Oklahoma summer and being in the woods, the collaboration and experience of creating the show were incredibly rewarding for Lowe and the team.

A coming-of-age story, Reservation Dogs has proven over its three-season run that you’re never done growing. While the main characters, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (K. Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) move through their teenage years, audiences have also watched the adult characters ride the different waves of life. Like the residents of the Oklahoma reservation where the show takes place, director Blackhorse Lowe has also grown during his time with the production. Over the last three seasons, the filmmaker has helmed a handful of episodes with the most recent being “House Made of Bongs” and “Frankfurter Sandwich”. In an interview with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson, Lowe spoke about how he’s changed during his time on the series.

Revealing that he came onto the scene around the same time as supporting actors Gary Farmer, Wes Studi, and Zahn McClarnon, Lowe says that none of them could have anticipated the success that was to follow. “We didn’t know exactly how this was gonna come out, and then all of a sudden, all these awards and all these different things that are happening, and it’s a very heavily applauded show.” Grateful for the opportunity that he was given, the director says he and the rest of the cast and crew were “very fortunate” to have been a part of it all.

Understanding his background with Studi, McClarnon, and Farmer makes Lowe’s final two episodes all the more emotional. Much of “Frankfurter Sandwich” follows the three elders along with Lane’s Cheese as they venture into the woods. Feeling a deep connection to not only the actors but the characters they portray, Lowe said, “Our experiences growing with the show and growing with each other and exploring these characters and where they're going, it was a fine thing. Also, I think my direction became a lot better with them just because I already had the shorthand, I already knew what we could do emotionally, and we’re already friends, so there’s no need to be shy.”

Image via FX

The Experiences Holding it All Together

Not only did the group vibe on creating one of the greatest shows to grace television, but they also had the honor of braving the brutal Oklahoma summer together. “It was a very nice collaboration,” Lowe says, “with the exception of being in the woods and tick checks every night, but you know, you do what you can.” All in all, the director’s time on the set, specifically with McClarnon, Lane, Studi, and Farmer sounds like one he won’t soon forget.

Check out the trailer for Season 3 of Reservation Dogs below and head to Hulu to catch up on the first six episodes.