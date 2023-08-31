The Big Picture FX's Reservation Dogs is coming to an end after three seasons, but it has provided new opportunities for the cast and crew.

Director Blackhorse Lowe says he's benefitted from the show's success and that it has opened doors to other projects in the TV universe.

Lowe, who has a background in the independent film world, is grateful for the opportunities and benefits that Reservation Dogs has brought, including being part of the DGA and WGA.

As Semisonic so elegantly put it in their classic 1998 song “Closing Time,” “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Those are words to pause on for the cast and crew of FX’s Reservation Dogs as the critically-acclaimed series will soon call it quits after three seasons. For many of those who called the sets and writers’ rooms of Rez Dogs home, the end truly is the beginning as more and more projects are lined up. Director Blackhorse Lowe is one of the members benefiting from the uber-success of the series and, in an interview with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson, the man behind the recent episodes “House Made of Bongs” and “Frankfurter Sandwich,” revealed what doors opened for him thanks to his work on Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s co-created production.

“It’s a really beautiful thing,” Lowe says of the recognition he’s received thanks to his work over the course of the FX show’s three-season run. “With this new opportunity, the windows and the doors have opened up for me, being about to do this, Outer Range, go on to Blindspotting, go do Joe Pickett, and just really explore the TV universe.” But, television isn’t the only thing Lowe is ready to take on as he’s also looking forward to “[exploring] other universes within the entertainment industry.” Recently sharing some information about his time working on the Josh Brolin-led Prime Video series, Outer Range, Lowe had nothing but positive things to say about his Season 2-directed episode that features a performance from Reservation Dogs alum, Tamara Podemski.

Understanding what it’s like to struggle as an up-and-coming industry professional, Lowe said that his background was in “the independent film world.” Shedding some light on what his two decades in that field were like, the filmmaker said, “I self-financed my own three feature films and had to lie, cheat, and steal in order to get stuff made, like pay off drug dealers in order to pay my crew, so you get lead for them, so they would keep coming back the next day.” Grateful for the fresh start and step-up that Reservation Dogs allotted him, Lowe said, “I’m extremely fortunate and extremely happy to have this opportunity to be in the DGA, to be in the WGA — they have medical and dental insurance. Because up to that point, I was in extreme poverty trying to keep up and just keep making movies and maintain this filmmaking artist lifestyle.”

Image via FX

'Reservation Dogs’ Final Season Is Currently Airing on FX

We’re only four episodes away from the conclusion of the series that follows four teens living on a reservation in Oklahoma. Though Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (K. Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) made a break for it, traveling to California at the end of last season, they’re all back safe and sound, ready to begin the next stages of their lives. This season has given audiences a lot of backstory into the lives of some of our favorite elders with supernatural experiences also playing a big part.

Check out the trailer for Season 3 of Reservation Dogs below and tune in on Wednesdays for new episodes.