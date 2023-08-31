The Big Picture Reservation Dogs director Blackhorse Lowe says the series created a sense of community among the cast and crew, with strong bonds formed and future collaborations planned.

The show defied traditional hierarchy on set, fostering a family and friendship dynamic instead. Everyone was treated with respect and given the opportunity to learn and grow.

Reservation Dogs has had a significant impact on Native storytelling, inspiring new projects and narratives to continue the exploration of the Native experience.

Now six episodes in, the series finale of Reservation Dogs is looming just over the horizon. The Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi co-created series will bow out following three very successful seasons filled with laughter, life lessons, and plenty of fry bread. During an interview with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson, director Blackhorse Lowe spoke about how he feels knowing that the show will be no more.

Over Reservation Dogs’ run, Lowe directed a handful of episodes including the most recent two, “House Made of Bongs” and “Frankfurter Sandwich”. “It’s a sense of community,” Lowe says of his time working alongside the cast and crew of the hit FX series, adding, “We’re all family now. We’ve got each other on short dials, and we have dinner together whenever we’re back in Tulsa.” In fact, the gang has enjoyed working together so much that Lowe revealed plenty of more collaborations are on the way. “I’m working with Migizi Pensoneau in another film and talking with Sterlin [Harjo] about other projects, and then working with Kirk Fox and Zahn [McClarnon] [on] other things. So it’s really a beautiful thing of all these creative people coming together and really making something on our own.”

He also revealed that, unlike other projects in which there may be a “hierarchy” when it comes to each member’s specific job, that wasn’t the case on Reservation Dogs. “What Sterlin had created there in terms of this different type of rhythm and grammar for onset behavior very much was a thing of family and friends, as opposed to a thing of hierarchy where it’s just like that PA has to go do this and be treated like s*** the whole time. Like, ‘No, this person’s my cousin, and he wants to learn about the filmmaking process. We know he’s just getting coffee, but be as open to him as possible.’” Through this willingness to get to know one another, Lowe said, “The next thing you know, they become your relative and your friend, and you’re teaching them about the process of filmmaking and everything else, and it becomes a really great thing.”

The Future of Native Storytelling

One of the reasons Reservation Dogs not only became the success that it is but stands out against every other television show is its deep and intricate look into the Indigenous experience. Hiring a cast and crew consisting of mostly Native people, each episode gives insight into a world that many audiences aren’t familiar with. As Reservation Dogs comes to an end, with the loveable characters rounding out their story arcs, Lowe says that this isn’t the final stop on the line for Native storytelling. Speaking about Reservation Dogs’ impact on this world, Lowe said, “The blossoming and blooming of all these other projects and stories, and other shows that are hopefully to be sold after the writers’ strike goes down, so that way we continue to see the narrative of the Native experience continue to go on,” he says.

