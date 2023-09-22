The Big Picture Respect for elders is deeply infused into the series and the lives of the cast and crew, setting Reservation Dogs apart from other productions.

The majority of the cast and crew are Indigenous peoples, bringing their own personal experiences and authenticity to the storytelling.

Elders are sacred, survivors, knowledge holders, and essential members of the community who deserve respect.

Respecting your elders is a rule that applies tenfold on Hulu and FX’s one-of-a-kind series, Reservation Dogs. Over three seasons, audiences have come to not only adore the titular group of young besties but have also been pulled in by the stories - both past and present - of the reservation’s elders. As the clock ticks down on the final episodes of a production that will be sorely missed, viewers have learned even more about the folks leading the next generation. In a featurette, the stars of the Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi co-created series speak about what the elders mean to them and how they tie in so deeply to the show’s plot.

Explaining how the respect for elders is not only “infused” into the series, but also into the lives of the cast and crew of Reservation Dogs, star and director, K. Devery Jacobs explains that this alone sets the title apart from the majority of other productions. Jacobs and her co-star Paulina Alexis, who plays Willie Jack, also give fans a behind-the-scenes look, sharing that the older cast members are just as foul-mouthed as the younger ones, keeping everyone on the set laughing throughout long filming days.

One of the most beautiful things about Reservation Dogs (and of those, there are plenty), is the fact that the majority of the cast and crew are Indigenous peoples, meaning they have all the experience when it comes to telling the story of their community. Touching on this is Sarah Podemski, who plays Rita (aka Bear’s mom), who shares her personal memories of trying to soak up the wealth of information from the elders in her life. “Elders are sacred, elders are survivors, elders are knowledge holders and knowledge keepers, and our teachers,” Jacobs explains, adding that these people are “essential” members of the community who are there to be respected.

Image via FX

The Final Season of Reservation Dogs

It’s been an incredible ride but after three seasons, Reservation Dogs will finally bow out with its final episode on September 27. Over the first two installments, the main group of friends - Elora (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai) and Cheese (Lane Factor) - have each seen incredible character growth as they’ve dealt with the pains of moving from adolescence into adulthood. This season has seen plenty of backstories come into play with more about Elora’s past (including a special guest appearance from Ethan Hawke as her father), and plenty of extra familial themes.

With the final episode just a few days away, get caught up on Reservation Dogs on Hulu now. Check out the elder-centered featurette below.