Blackhorse Lowe has made it his career to hop across genres and pour his artistic vision as heavily and dedicated from one project into the next. Holding jobs on titles including Blindspotting, Big Sky, and Joe Pickett, many fans of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s comedy-drama Reservation Dogs will also recognize Lowe’s name from the credits, contributing to the series as both a writer and director. Speaking with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson, Lowe shared some of his thoughts on his upcoming work on Season 2 of Prime Video’s Outer Range and how he’s able to seamlessly hop between genres while also bridging the gap.

Not one to shy away from any challenge tossed in his direction, Lowe spoke to his genre-crossing reliability by commenting, “I find no trouble with it. If they throw me to a sci-fi and then to a porno the next day, I’m sure I’ll be all right.” The director can find the parallels in just about everything, but he was able to find completely clean lines when bouncing from Outer Range to Reservation Dogs and then back again.

“I think there were definitely connection factors because of the Native narratives that I have associated with and what they gave me,” he said of his time on both projects. Working alongside Tamara Podemski (who also appeared in Reservation Dogs), for an episode of Outer Range, was an especially pleasant experience as the installment’s writer, Randy Redroad, made her the primary focus. “It was like a complete reset from everything that had been previously established and rediscovering this whole new thing. So with that one, I was able to, again, be given free rein and just, ‘This won’t fit into the rest of things, so go just be as crazy as you want and explore it.’” Singing the praise of both Outer Range’s showrunner, Charles Murray, and his longtime collaborator and Reservation Dogs co-creator Harjo, Lowe described the working relationships as giving him “full support and trust.”

The Indigenous Experience

At the center of his work on Outer Range and Reservation Dogs, Lowe says is “the indigenous experience” which holds many of “the exact same elements of loneliness, as finding your connection, finding your family, reconnecting, letting go of guilt and kind of just becoming a full human being.” While the shows are set on two very different sets of scales, with Reservation Dogs taking place in “a small town, a community, a very specific community in Oklahoma” with Outer Range displaying a much more “expansive” backdrop, Lowe explains that “the emotions are still very small.”

As of right now, no date for Outer Range Season 2 has been set, but Season 3 of Reservation Dogs is now halfway done with the series finale just a few weeks away. Check out a trailer for the final season below.