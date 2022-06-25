FX has really been on a roll with their programming, with shows like The Bear and The Old Man bringing in rave reviews and attention for the network. They certainly won't be slowing down, with Reservation Dogs returning later this summer to FX on Hulu. A new poster and promo, which highlight the accolades of the comedy's first season, tease a highly-anticipated sophomore season. The comedy, which depicts reservation life for a group of ambitious teens, returns on August 3.

As is common for offbeat comedies of this nature, there's not a ton of story to glean from both of these materials. However, the tone and themes are definitely reinforced. The ad, namely, brings forth the tone set in the first season, with Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) throwing rocks into an empty bucket to the tune of Feist and Little Wings's Look at What the Light Did Now. The four all "look up" into the sky at their impressive accolades from the first season.

The poster similarly shows the crew just hanging around, this time above what looks to be an abandoned building. Some smaller clues could be pulled from this, though, with Elora sitting a bit more distant from her friends. This could tie into her decision from the end of season one, as she opted to drive to California with the gang's bully, Jackie (Elva Guerra), instead of Bear and her other friends. It was a choice that put them all at odds, with Willie and Cheese opting to stay in Oklahoma as well; the fallout in season two is just one of several reasons to be excited.

Image via FX Networks

Related: From 'Reservation Dogs' to 'Sex Education': 9 Movies & Shows That Showcase Diversity in Coming-of-Age Stories

Reservation Dogs also stars Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Dallas Goldtooth, Gary Farmer, Kirk Fox, and Kimberly Guerrero. Season one amassed an impressive crop of guest stars, with the likes of Garrett Hedlund, Jana Schmiedling, Wes Studi, Bobby Lee, Macon Blair, and Bill Burr appearing in episodes. The series is created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, with the former being of Muscogee heritage and a resident of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. His influence imprints a natural stamp on the show to great effect, both in its authenticity and comedy.

Apart from Reservation Dogs, FX has an impressive slate of programming for fans. Besides the currently airing The Bear and The Old Man, FX will soon bring forth the next season of What We Do in the Shadows. 2022 will also see the release of The Patient, a psychological thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell. Additional seasons of American Horror Stories and Fargo, the latter of which just added some major star power, are also on the way.

Stay tuned to Collider for a trailer and more updates on season two of Reservation Dogs. Check out the promo and poster below:

https://twitter.com/FXNetworks/status/1539729269525319680?s=20&t=Rr73s155dDF2kd7D3REY8w