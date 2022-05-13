If you’ve been missing FX’s award-winning series Reservation Dogs, then good news: the series is returning just in time for summer. The second season of the Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo-produced dramedy series is coming our way in late summer, with the first two episodes dropping on August 3, exclusively on Hulu.

Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor are all set to return for the show’s second season, which follows four Indigenous teenagers in their quest to escape their rural Oklahoma upbringings for sunny California, by way of a crime spree. The second season picks up where the first left off, with the wannabe criminal gangs of teens having disbanded, with Elora (Jacobs) having taken off for California with Jackie (Elva Guerra), the gang’s mortal enemy. Having been ghosted, Bear (Woon-A-Tai) makes some troubling decisions for himself regarding role models, and Willie Jack (Alexis) is determined to reverse the effects of a curse she cast on Jackie, thinking it’s now affecting their entire town.

A number of other series regulars and stars are also set to return for season two, including Sarah and Jennifer Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Jon Proudstar, and Dallas Goldtooth. Tamara Podemski is also set to join her sisters in a recurring role as Bear’s aunt, re-teaming with producer Harjo after their work together on Four Sheets to the Wind. Harjo also recently signed an overall deal with FX, which includes the production of Reservation Dogs, as well as an untitled heist series he’s developing with novelist Jonathan Lee.

Image via FX Networks

RELATED: 'Reservation Dogs': Why Elora Is the Foundation of the FX Comedy

Reservation Dogs has been praised as a breakthrough in representation on television for Indigneous people, as every writer, director, and series regular on the show is Indigenous, making the Peabody Award-nominated series the first of its kind in television history. It’s been lauded with a number of awards, including a Gotham Award, two Independent Spirit Awards, and honors from AFI and the Television Academy. The return of the series has been highly anticipated since its renewal back in September of 2021, with many fans looking forward to the continued adventures of the Reservation Dogs.

The first two episodes of Reservation Dogs will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 3, with episodes dropping weekly after the premiere. The show’s first season is available to stream on Hulu now.

'Home Economics,' 'The Wonder Years,' 'The Conners' All Renewed at ABC

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maggie Boccella (428 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a Weekday News Editor at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not editing, she dabbles in painting, photography, fiction writing, and practicing her non-existent lightsaber skills. More From Maggie Boccella

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe