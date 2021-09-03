FX has announced that the comedy series Reservation Dogs has been picked up for a second season. The first season began on August 9 and is still in the process of releasing its first eight episode season, with the sixth episode titled "Hunting" set to release on Monday September 6. The season finale is slated to release on September 20.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.” While no details about Reservation Dogs Season 2 are known currently, the series is expected to return sometime in 2022 exclusively on FX on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Reservation Dogs’ Releases “Greasy Frybread” Music Video from Punkin’ Lusty

Reservation Dogs was co-created by Sterlin Harjo (11/8/16, Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and "follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California." The series stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor has been praised as a milestone in Indigenous representation both on screen and behind the camera. Every writer, director, and regular on the series is Indigenous making it a "first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences." The young series has received acclaim and praise from both audiences and critics with it currently sitting at a 100% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as earning the Universal Acclaim title on Metacritic. With all of this success for the project, it would seem to be a no-brainer that FX would bring the series back, something that fans can definitely agree with. With the first season still in progress, fans will have to keep an even sharper eye open to see things that might lead into the next season since we now know the eighth episode won't be the end.

Along with being the co-creators of Reservation Dogs Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi are also executive producers alongside Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of). The series is produced by FX Productions. The first season episodes release weekly on Hulu with the rest of the series available to stream.

KEEP READING: The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

What Happened to Steven Spielberg's 'Robopocalypse'? Inside the Cancelled Sci-Fi Epic Once upon a time, Spielberg came close to envisioning the end of the world by way of robots!

Read Next