FX has just released the new trailer for the second season of Reservation Dogs, the hit comedy-drama that follows the lives of teenagers living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. The new trailer gives us a look into the banal absurdities and small, but tender moments we are to expect from the upcoming season. Season 2 of Reservation Dogs will premiere on Hulu on August 3, 2022.

The new trailer opens with a pan through a roadside store, filled with tchotchkes, novelty t-shirts, and other items emblazoned with the stereotypical image of Native Americans. Jackie, played by Elva Guerra, stands in front of an animatronic medicine man who rattles off such words of wisdom as "he who hoots with the owls at night, cannot soar with the eagles in the morning" and "do not watch two dogs get stuck together, for if you do, you shall get pink-eye". The animatronic's sage advice is bracketed by the meat of the trailer, which dives into the ongoing adventures of the sometimes criminal but often hilarious characters at the heart of the show.

Season 2 appears to be equal parts heartwarming and hilarious, with the teens at the heart of the story balancing being young and all the fun that comes along with it, alongside more serious issues, such as finding their place in the world when everything is stacked agains them.

Image Via FX

The series is filmed in Oklahoma, where it is based, and features an almost entirely Indigenous cast and production crew. The first season of the show was a hit among both critics and viewers alike, winning a Peabody Award and two Independent Spirit Awards. The series has also been nominated for Critics' Choice Television Awards and Golden Globes.

Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis. Recurring actors in the series also include Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, and Dallas Goldtooth among others. The series originally premiered in 2021 under the FX on Hulu branding. Reservation Dogs will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 03, 2022. A new promo and poster for the second season was released in June.

The second season will air on the app from August 03, 2022, through September 28, 2022. The wait for the second season may seem long, but you can always catch the first season, available to stream on Hulu. And you can catch the trailer for Season 2 below: