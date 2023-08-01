The Big Picture Get ready for an epic trip filled with laughter, healing, and the unforgettable spirit of the Reservation Dogs in Season 3, the final season!

Get ready for another wild ride of laughter, adventure, and emotion in FX's Reservation Dogs as the hilarious journey continues in its third and final season! Co-created and executive produced by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the series follows four Indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma. In Season 3, get ready for sidesplitting laughter and heartwarming moments as the Rez Dogs reunite, braving Bigfoot, bathroom wisdom, and unexpected fathers on their journey back home. This season is packed with surprises, rumors, and sweet revenge. So, buckle up for an epic trip filled with laughter, healing, and the unforgettable spirit of the Reservation Dogs.

Read on for a guide to the cast and characters of Reservation Dogs Season 3.

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai plays Bear Smallhill, who considers himself the gang's leader, despite conflicting opinions on his leadership qualities. With a compassionate nature, he was raised by his mother but longs to reconnect with his estranged father living in Los Angeles, yearning for a positive male influence. This desire leads him to amusing interactions with a spirit guide who challenges his fundamental beliefs.

An Oji-Cree First Nations actor, Woon-A-Tai delivers an exceptional performance, earning a 2023 Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. His talent extends beyond television, as demonstrated by his recent film roles in Bloody Hell and Only the Good Survive, which premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan

Devery Jacobs plays Elora Danan, a character on a journey to explore educational opportunities and uncover surprising revelations about her father's presence. While she may not actively pursue leadership, her actions speak volumes, as she becomes the dependable figure others turn to for direction and encouragement. Displaying maturity beyond her years, Elora carries the emotional scars of her mother's loss as a source of resilience, driving her unwavering determination to break free from the confines of the Reservation and create a brighter future for herself.

Hailing from Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory, Devery Jacobs uses her platform to be a powerful advocate for Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ rights, using her voice to address important social issues. Set to make waves in the Marvel series Echo, Jacobs continues to impress with her acting prowess. Additionally, she ventures into the realm of production with her debut as a producer in the film Backspot, also executive produced by Elliot Page.

Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack

Paulina Alexis plays Willie Jack, who takes on a more active role in the community while learning medicine from Old Man Fixico. Willie stands out as the effortlessly cool and stylish member of the group, injecting vibrancy and flair into their otherwise stoic dynamic. As the story progresses, the new season will delve deeper into Willie's family life and explore the complexities of her relationship with her father. Her penchant for the supernatural makes her the most eccentric among her peers, evident when she seeks a curse from Elora's uncle for Jackie.

Also known as "Wagiya Cizhan" (Young Eagle), Paulina Alexis is an Indigenous actress and a member of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Tribe in central Alberta, Canada. Her acting journey began just before turning 19 when she secured a role as a roller-skating waitress in the comedic fantasy film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Soon after, she showcased her acting prowess in the Canadian drama film Beans, written and directed by Tracey Deer.

Lane Factor as Cheese

Lane Factor plays Cheese a young character who wrestles with the fear of losing his loved ones. Despite his tender age, he exudes a relaxed and fun-loving demeanor, quickly adapting to the group's activities and enthusiastically participating in their mischievous endeavors. Being the youngest member of the gang, Cheese's innocence and lack of experience are noticeable, yet the rest of the group stands fiercely protective of him, treating him like a little brother. Surprisingly, Cheese possesses a remarkable ability to connect with the adults on the show.

Factor's journey in the entertainment industry extends beyond television. Notably, he secured a role as one of Steven Spielberg's childhood friends in the semi-autobiographical Oscar-nominated movie The Fabelmans, written and directed by Spielberg. Additionally, he recently recorded the audiobook version of Man Made Monsters, written by Cherokee author Andrea L. Rogers.

Sarah Podemski as Rita

Sarah Podemski plays Rita, Bear's caring and beloved mother. Respected and admired within the community, Rita works at the local clinic, showing dedication to her profession. Despite her ex-husband's antics, she holds a genuine desire for him to be involved in Bear's life, prioritizing the importance of family bonds. Apart from Reservation Dogs, Podemski is perhaps best known for playing Kayla in Resident Alien.

Zahn McClarnon as Officer Big

Zahn McClarnon plays Officer Big, the prominent figure of law enforcement on the Reservation. With a jovial and amiable personality, Officer Big prefers socializing over work and appears to have a crush on Bear's mother, Rita. Despite his laid-back demeanor, he is also always on the lookout for potential wrongdoing. While his role involves preventing the kids from getting involved in criminal activities, he also extends a helping hand when they find themselves in a bit too much trouble. McClarnon is an iconic actor who has had a number of celebrated performances over the years. Apart from Reservation Dogs, McClarnon is also currently the star of AMC's Dark Winds, which premiered its second season on July 30, 2023.

Dallas Goldtooth as William "Spirit" Knifeman

Dallas Goldtooth plays William "Spirit" Knifeman, an indigenous warrior spirit who plays a significant role in Bear's journey. When Bear is knocked unconscious, he encounters Spirit, a vision of a "traditional" Indigenous warrior from the past. Spirit serves as a guiding force and source of wisdom for Bear during these unconscious moments, symbolizing the connection to his ancestral roots and heritage. In the second season, Spirit's presence extends beyond Bear, appearing to Uncle Brownie as well.

The supporting cast of Reservation Dogs also includes Elva Guerra as Jackie, the chief rival and frenemy of the Dogs; Gary Farmer as Uncle Brownie, a legendary figure who is a mentor to the group; Kimberly Guerrero as Auntie B, Willie Jack's aunt who brings a touch of comic relief; Jon Proudstar as Leon, Willie Jack's father; and Kirk Fox as Kenny Boy, who brings the comedic element to the series, portraying a white individual eager to convince others of his Native American identity.