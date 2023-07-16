Aho young warriors! While we’re filled with excitement for the Season 3 arrival of Reservation Dogs on August 2, we’re also struggling with the grief of knowing that this will be the last time that we ride with the titular group of teens from Oklahoma. Just last week, a trailer for the Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo-created series was released and now, a lineup of character posters is on the way, depicting the main characters in all their glory. While we expect that more are on the way, the first four to be dropped are Devery Jacobs’ Elora Danan and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s Bear Smallhill, Paulina Alexis' Willie Jack, and Lane Factor's Cheese.

Enjoying the warm sun on her face, Elora (yes, named after the character from Willow) can be seen smiling up at the sky. Over the last two seasons, while we’ve seen all the Rez Dogs struggle with coming to terms with the death of their close friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer), Elora has taken it especially hard, even going so far as to try to carry out his dream of visiting California not once but twice with the second time being a success. From the trailer, we know that this season will be one of change and growth for the character as she grapples with the recent loss of her grandmother and considers going back to school.

As pensive as ever, Bear can be seen with his face in the wind, letting his long, curly hair flow freely. After being ditched by Elora on her first try of making it out West, Bear and the rest of the group came along for the second round which saw them make it to the Pacific Ocean where they celebrated the life of their late friend. This past season, Bear’s dad let him down all over again, and the trailer revealed that while the rest of the gang came home after their cross-country travels, Bear will be embarking on a solo pursuit of his own with the help of his spirit guide.

What Else Can We Expect From the Final Season of Reservation Dogs?

From the Critics’ Choice to the Golden Globes, no award show was without a nod to Harjo and Waititi’s incredible coming-of-age masterpiece that centers around a group of kids growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma and the wacky characters that live alongside them. This season, not only will audiences see how things play out for the Rez Dogs, but there will also be more coming from the adult characters like Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon), Bear’s mom Rita (Sarah Podemski), Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), and everyone’s favorite freestyling duo Mose (Lil Mike) and Mekke (Funny Bone).

Check out the new character posters above and grab your tissues for the final season of Reservation Dogs with the first two episodes set to air on Hulu on August 2.