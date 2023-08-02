The Big Picture Reservation Dogs, co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, has been a critically acclaimed series that will be missed after its final season.

Season 3 will see the four main protagonists, Bear, Willie Jack, Cheese, and Elora, heading back to the reservation and focusing on their individual journeys.

Other beloved adult characters, such as Officer Big, Bear's mom Rita, Bucky, Uncle Brownie, and Bev, will play significant roles in the final episodes.

Old, young, tall, short - listen up because William Knifeman (Dallas Goldtooth) has a message for you. Just ahead of its two-episode Season 3 premiere, Reservation Dogs’ most notorious Spirit is delivering some wisdom in the scene that serves as the beginning of the end. Kicking off what will be the critically acclaimed series’ final season, Spirit rides his horse across a barren landscape filled with dust and tumbleweeds, announcing the continuation of the story that left off nearly one year ago. While our four main protagonists - Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Elora (K. Devery Jacobs) are nowhere to be seen in the first two minutes of the fresh season, it seems only appropriate that Spirit is the one to take us by the hand and lead us into the final batch of episodes.

Co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, Reservation Dogs has been a hit for FX since its first season premiered in 2021. Drawing in audiences who have perhaps never experienced Native culture, the series has fully leaned into its roots, boasting an entire creative team and crew made up of Indigenous people, with most of the cast following suit. With this unique look into the lives of a group of kids and adults living on a reservation in Oklahoma, Harjo and Waititi have been able to mold a critically celebrated series that will be deeply missed after it bows out following this season.

From what we’ve so far seen in teasers and trailers, excitement and anxiousness are in the air for the four pals who traveled across the country to the sunny shores of California to say goodbye to their friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer). While the first two seasons saw the crew get into plenty of shenanigans, it was the crippling loss of their late friend that drove them toward the common goal of making it to the Golden State to fulfill his life-long wish. Now that they’re heading back to the reservation, Season 3 will see Elora take the first steps in continuing her education, Willie Jack picking up the legacy of her people, Cheese continuing his relationship with his grandma who isn’t really his grandma, and Bear on his own sidequest.

Image Via FX

Who Else Will Be in Season 3 of Reservation Dogs?

In the trippy final episodes of Season 2, Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) and Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) busted the members of a secret society with the help of the mysterious Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn). One of Big’s main storylines over the first two seasons has been tied up in Deer Lady and the other paranormal activity that goes on around the reservation, meaning that Season 3 will likely wrap those happenings up in a neat bow. Audiences have also gotten to love other adult characters like Bear’s mom Rita (Sarah Podemski), local string theory expert Bucky (Wes Studi), Elora’s eccentric Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), and sassy receptionist Bev (Jana Schmieding), all of whom will undoubtedly play big parts in the final episodes.

Study under the tutelage of Spirit in the teaser below and tune in for the first two seasons of Reservation Dogs Season 3 when they land on Hulu on August 2.