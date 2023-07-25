The Big Picture The final season of the critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs will see the main characters returning to their lives on the reservation, beginning August 2.

The upcoming season will explore the characters' aspirations and goals, including Elora's desire for education and Willie Jack's interest in her culture and traditions.

The series, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has garnered critical acclaim and recognition for its authentic portrayal of Indigenous people, leading to an overall deal for Harjo with FX.

The Rez Dogs are going neon in a new poster trucking toward the final season of the critically acclaimed FX series, Reservation Dogs. Riding in the bed of a truck, our four heroes, Elora (K. Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) are letting the wind flow through their hair as they take in the sights and sounds of the world around them. Because we’re not spotting any palm trees in the background, it would appear as though they’re getting a lift back to Oklahoma where their lives at the reservation await. While Cheese, Willie Jack, and Elora have hopeful looks dashing across their faces, Bear looks uncertain of the world waiting for him back home which lines up with what we’ve seen so far of the third season as he’ll leave the gang behind and strike out on his own.

Speaking of what’s to come in the final season of the Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi co-created series, trailers have teased that following their emotional trip out West, the titular group of friends is ready to turn the page for the next chapter in their lives. Having previously dropped out of high school, Elora is thinking about continuing her education, while Willie Jack wants to learn more about her culture and carry on the traditions. Meanwhile, Cheese will be building more of a bond with his grandmother who isn’t actually his grandmother.

With her son, Bear, on a wilderness journey with his Spirit guide (Dallas Goldtooth), Rita (Sarah Podemski) is sure to be in protective and worried mother mode while Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer) and Bucky (Wes Studi) will undoubtedly provide great advice to the younger generation and perhaps even deeper dives into string theory. Recovering from his drug-fueled trip with Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox), Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) will continue to be on the lookout for more sightings of Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn) during the final batch of episodes.

Image via FX Network

RELATED: 'Reservation Dogs' Season 2 Perfectly Captures the Emptiness of Influencers

What Makes Reservation Dogs So Special?

Despite being unfairly passed over for an Emmy nomination (maybe this year’s the year!) Reservation Dogs took the world by storm, nabbing both a Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Award nomination. Co-created by Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) and Harjo, the series takes a very real and personal look into the life of Indigenous people from those within the culture themselves, boasting a directorial and writing team made up of entirely Indigenous creatives. Due to the success of the series, FX signed Harjo up for an overall deal to bring similar stories to the forefront.

Check out the vibrant poster for Reservation Dogs below and tune in for the two-episode premiere for the third and final season on August 2.