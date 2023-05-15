Gather your pack and mark August 2 on your calendar. FX has announced the Season 3 return of their critically-celebrated series, Reservation Dogs. The reveal came alongside that of several other fan-favorite productions set to make their way back onto the network with What We Do in the Shadows, Justified: City Primeval, and the final season of Archer also dropping their release dates. With the renewal of the third season of Reservation Dogs coming in the midst of the show’s second season run, we’ve been biding our time since September to uncover when we could expect the gang back together again.

Co-created by geniuses Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the comedic coming-of-age drama follows the lives of four Indigenous teens growing up in rural Oklahoma and dreaming of a life elsewhere. In a story unlike any other seen on TV today, the series opens its arms and takes audiences into the culture of Native American people that many non-Natives have never seen in this way before. Season 2 was an absolute gut punch of loss with a sprinkling of the comedic edge we know and love from the series. Focusing on themes including community, family, shared loss, and the crushing weight of feeling trapped in a small town, Harjo and the rest of the writers were able to pack a dynamite storyline into the 10-episode season. While no specific details have been revealed surrounding the third installment, we can expect plenty more heartfelt moments on the way.

Without a storyline, it’s unclear who will be returning for the upcoming season, but we have our guesses. It’s more than likely that we’ll see names including D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Elva Guerra, Devery Jacobs, Sarah Podemski, Lane Factor, and Zahn McClarnon back on the call sheet. Likewise, we can expect spirit characters played by Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehttio Horn to return with the possibility that Dalton Cramer will reprise his role as the deceased Daniel whose death has been a major point of grief for the friends over the last two seasons.

What Else is on FX’s Docket for This Year?

As we mentioned above, along with the release date of Reservation Dogs, the network also dished on the returns of several other productions. We’ve also known for some time now when shows including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Full Monty, and The Bear will be landing.

After nabbing heaping amounts of critical acclaim and landing several Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominations, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the cast and crew of Reservation Dogs. Check out a trailer for the show’s second season below and get caught up with every episode now streaming on Hulu.