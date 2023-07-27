The Big Picture The third and final season of FX's Reservation Dogs premieres in one week, bringing together the diverse group of characters for a final journey filled with life lessons and unexplainable events.

Bear finds himself lost in the Great American Southwest, wandering with Spirit by his side, after the Rez Dogs' healing journey to the West Coast.

Reservation Dogs has exceeded expectations as a comedy-drama, delivering stellar performances and a deeply emotional narrative, and fans will undoubtedly miss the series when it comes to an end.

While he may be the last person gaining respect around the Reservation, White Steve (Jack Maricle) is here in a new clip to remind fans that only one week remains until the two-episode premiere for the third and final season of FX’s Reservation Dogs. Along with Maricle’s push for views, Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth) is also imparting some rich knowledge on Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai) because, after all, when you’ve been wandering the Spirit realm for well over 100 years, you tend to pick up a thing or two.

Reservation Dogs is back for its last season on August 2, bringing the wild group of personalities together again for one final journey filled with life lessons, unexplainable events, trips to the salvage yard, and, if we’re lucky, an extra serving of frybread. This season will see the Rez Dogs - Cheese (Lane Factor), Elora (K. Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Bear (Woon-A-Tai) - return from their healing and eye-opening journey to the West Coast. While Cheese, Elora, and Willie Jack are happy to be home, Bear finds himself lost somewhere along the way, wandering through the unforgiving terrain of the Great American Southwest with Spirit by his side.

The final season of the Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi-created series has a lot to pack into its last batch of episodes as, at the tail end of Season 2, audiences saw Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) and Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) bring down a powerful cult known as the Order of the Midstreamers - thanks to a little help from some psychedelics and the ever-elusive Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn). As far as other ensemble characters go, there’s bound to be plenty of stories left with Bear’s mom, Rita (Sarah Podemski), and her group of gal pals, including Bev (Jana Schmieding), along with more from the Rez Dogs’ rival gang-turned-pals, the NDN Mafia (Elva Guerra, Xavier Bigpond, Jude Barnett, and Maricle).

The End of An Era

Although it’s always great to go out with a bang, there’s no doubt that fans will be missing more stories from the Rez when the critically acclaimed series comes to an end. Reservation Dogs has gone so far above and beyond what audiences have come to expect from a run-of-the-mill comedy-drama, blending stellar performances by the young leading cast members with a deeply emotionally driven narrative. While it has yet to have received a nod from the Emmys, perhaps this is the year that the hard work and dedication of the genius minds behind the series pays off, and they finally get the credit due to them.

Hear the wise words of Spirit and White Steve in the teaser below.