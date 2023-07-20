Over two seasons, audiences of FX’s Reservation Dogs have gotten to know D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai as one of the leading characters, Bear Smallhill, but in a new teaser for the show’s third and final season, the young man behind the role is stepping out and showing his personality. The clip sees a very smiley Woon-A-Tai repping the upcoming premiere that lands in just two weeks. “So watch it,” he says before another familiar face invites audiences to “take a ride.” That’s right, Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth) is back in the saddle and ready to gallop off into the distance in the final episodes of the Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo-created series. Of course, nothing ever goes quite the way that Spirit plans it with his horse completely ignoring his commands.

Season 2 of FX’s award-winning series saw the titular group of teens finally make their way to California to celebrate the life of their late friend, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). While the first season introduced their quest, Elora (K. Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) didn’t make it very far before they were forced to turn around and travel back to the reservation with their tails between their legs. Finally, everyone, including Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), arrived on the West Coast to lay their friend to rest.

Season 3 will pick up following the group’s tearful and moving goodbyes to Daniel and will follow their journey back to Oklahoma to the reservation they call home. With their biggest task behind them, the final episodes will go in a different direction with Elora now interested in going back to school, Willie Jack intrigued about delving more into the culture of her people, and Cheese reuniting with his grandma who really isn’t his grandma. While these three are ready to return to the Rez, Bear is off on a journey of self-discovery, trekking through the desert with Spirit by his side. Not only does the quartet of teens makes Reservation Dogs the hit series that it’s become but so do the adult personalities, meaning that we’ll be hearing plenty more from them as well.

Image via FX

Who Else is in Reservation Dogs Season 3?

As mentioned, the series would be nothing without the older generation helping to shape the youth’s lives with Bear’s mother Rita (Sarah Podemski), Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon), Bev (Jana Schmieding), Bucky (Wes Studi), Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), and even Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn), all offering their wisdom and life experience. Also back for more action in the final handful of episodes are Kirk Fox and Matty Cardarpole, who play salvage yard keepers, Kenny Boy and Ansel, respectively.

Check out the teaser for Reservation Dogs below and tune in for the show’s final season when the first two episodes land on Hulu on August 2.