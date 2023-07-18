Gather ‘round as Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth) is here to tell you “a tale as old as time” in a fresh teaser for the third and final season of the critically acclaimed series, Reservation Dogs. Time is ticking on what will be the last handful of episodes of the Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi Critics’ Choice nominated project with plenty more story to tell from our titular group of besties, Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) as they make their way back from the sandy coasts of California to the reservation they call home in Oklahoma.

Just as a recently released trailer revealed, the teaser shows that not everyone has made it back home, with Bear striking out on his own on a journey across the desert. While we don’t know exactly why he left the rest of the group, there could be a handful of reasons for his departure. Luckily, he’ll have his spirit guide with him every step of the way as he braves new experiences as a lone wolf. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is excited to make it back home with characters including Mose (Lil Mike), Mekko (Funny Bone), and Rita (Sarah Podemski) cheering on their arrival. The teaser also takes us back to the salvage yard where Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) and Ansel (Matty Cardarople) are ready and waiting for more illegal merchandise.

With a lot of loose storylines to tie together, Season 3 will also catch back up with Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) on his hunt for the unexplainable, particularly in better understanding the mystery behind Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn). We’ll also see what local eccentrics, Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer) and Bucky (Wes Studi) have been up to as well as how the NDN (Elva Guerra, Jack Maricle, Jude Barnett, Xavier Bigpond) have fared in the absence of their rival “gang”. The tail end of last season saw the Rez Dogs making it all the way to the Pacific Ocean, a dream that they completed for their late friend, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). The trauma and grief facing the group since Daniel died by suicide prior to the first season has been a driving force of the show, so we can also expect Season 3 to see how the group better copes with his absence.

Who is Behind Reservation Dogs?

While co-creator Waititi has long been known in Hollywood for his work behind favorites including Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, and What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs better put Harjo on the map, even securing him an overall deal with FX. To tell their story, the duo brought on a team entirely made up of Indigenous writers and directors with many members of the cast and production team also coming from Indigenous North American heritage. With the insight and stories created by people in the community, the Peabody Award-winning series will be sorely missed by viewers.

Check out the latest teaser below and tune in for the beginning of the end when the first two episodes of Reservation Dogs Season 3 land on Hulu on August 2.