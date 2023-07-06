‘Sko! The trailer for the third and final season of FX’s critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs is here and, just like the seasons that came before it, it’s going to be packed with laughter and tears. When we last left off with the titular group of friends, they had finally made it to California to celebrate the life of their late pal, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). The opening moments of the trailer see the kids on their way back to Oklahoma to take on the next batch of challenges that life has in store.

Upon their arrival, the pals are met by twin brothers Mose (Lil Mike) and Mekko (FunnyBone) who we’re happy to see after the bike-riding freestylers took a back seat during the second season. While the parents and guardians are happy to see that the kids are back home safe - there’s one teen who’s missing from the lineup. With no explanation, we see Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai) walking alone down a long road and into the desert with his Spirit Guide (Dallas Goldtooth) by his side. The trailer also teases that Elora (Devery Jacobs) is toying with the idea of going back to school while Rita (Sarah Podemski) might have the reunion that she’s always wanted with the long-departed Cookie (Janae Collins).

With last season primarily focusing on the teens at the center of the story and their quest to get out West, the trailer promises that the final installment will be the perfect wrap for every personality we’ve come to know and love during the show’s run. We see Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn) engaged in a conversation with Bear, meaning there’s more to her mystery, and, with Big (Zahn McClarnon) hot on the trail of Bigfoot and other creatures that go bump in the night, there’s bound to be some more mystical energy.

When Does Season 3 of Reservation Dogs Come Out?

Season 3 of Reservation Dogs drops on Hulu on August 2 with Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s critically acclaimed series heading into its final season. Other familiar faces that you can expect to see fill out the story include Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Elva Guerra, Graham Greene, Gary Farmer, Tamara Podemski, Wes Studi, Lily Gladstone, Richard Ray Whitman, Jon Proudstar, Jana Schmieding, and Kirk Fox.

Check out the trailer for the final season of Reservation Dogs below and grab a box of tissues and prepare yourself for the first two episodes to land on Hulu on August 2.