Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of Reservation Dogs.There is a prevailing philosophy that with age comes wisdom. We are told that the various pains and challenges we have faced in our past will be ones we can better understand in the future. It is a tantalizing type of “it gets better” promise that we cling to when navigating through the perils of youth. The most recent episode of the strong second season of Reservation Dogs is one that finds itself humorously yet genuinely grappling with this premise. Placing us once again in the shoes of a different group of characters, many of whom were familiar faces that hadn't gotten their own full episode, it follows them on an uproarious and unpredictable journey of sex, drugs, and self-discovery. After the last episode that delved into loss in a deeply moving sequence, this could be jarring in a lesser show. Not only is Reservation Dogs not a lesser show, but it is also a riveting one that is still full of surprises.

Simply entitled “Wide Net,” a reference to how these adult characters are trying to get laid by casting about for as many options as they can, it accompanies them as they attend the yearly IHS conference. Through an early flashback, we learn that the group was once friends as young girls before adulthood caught up with them. Now, Rita (Sarah Podemski), Bev (Jena Schmieding), Natalie (Nathalie Standingcloud), and Teenie (Tamara Podemski) are all embracing the opportunity of a getaway at the aforementioned conference. There are speeches and vendors, though the main attraction is the disposable sex they hope to have with the freedom it represents from all their other responsibilities. Oh, there is also Dr. Kang (Bobby Lee) hanging around and getting some good jokes in as well. It is quite silly, with one bit involving a dance sequence proving to be a highlight in its reveal, though it is mixed with a sentimental tone that sneaks up on us in a way the show remains adept at executing.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Reservation Dogs' Season 2 Review: Television's Most Compelling Characters Are Riveting As Ever

For all the gags and goofs that the episode has, there is rich character work happening as well. When we learn that the group of friends lost one of their own at a young age, it mirrors the loss that the show’s young protagonists have gone through as well. In getting to quietly observe how these adults are still being impacted by this tragedy, we see how the path toward healing is not an easy one. Each has tried to deal with it in their own way and now find themselves back together for the first time in a long while, bringing up the memories that they tried to bury in the past. In tracing how this once-close friend group has since had to deal with the challenges of everything from motherhood to dealing with loss, the show peels back the details of the characters subtly though no less comprehensively. This all makes for the type of storytelling that is as tactful and thoughtful as it is enjoyably goofy, bringing out the details of each respective person right alongside the many jokes about genitals.

Central to this is the rising conflict between Rita and Teenie. We saw a brief glimpse of it in the last episode, though this is the one where it all came to a head. After partaking in a fair amount of drinking and edibles, Rita raises the frustrations she has that Teenie left them behind. It echoes the pain her son Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) had when Elora (Devery Jacobs) left him behind to make an ill-fated attempt at going away to California. The shared sense of loneliness and isolation extends across generations with each having more in common than they realize. Rita copes with this pain by choosing to say something hurtful to Teenie in return, culminating in her storming away from the group. This conversation is an undeniably painful one, bringing down the tone of the evening after it was all rather lighthearted in a measured manner that feels more authentically close to reality.

Though fictional depictions of nights of partying are usually centered around the various shenanigans people get up to, they can also bring out past demons and fears without warning. They end up going hand-in-hand, each complimenting the other in ways that are unexpected though no less impactful. While none of these characters intended to have the night be one of revisiting the past and how it has impacted their future, that is not always how life works. What this episode captures with such precision and care is how we can all get swept up in the past sadness of our lives. Even with the wisdom that allows the characters to understand their history perhaps a bit better than they did at the time, there is unfortunately no going back to give your younger self that knowledge. As the silliness of the episode soon fades into being more somber, the past is something each of the characters will have to reckon with.

When Rita and Teenie later bond over trashy television, all is then forgiven. It is a sweet final scene, overflowing with an unspoken sense of connection that the two still have all these years later. Though their youth is now lost to them, the memories and experiences they shared together will always be with them. Some wounds may not fully heal, but we see how they still have each other when times get tough. The episode opens up new storytelling avenues for the show as we get to see more interiority of Rita and Teenie that only has the potential to be expanded. Once more, these seemingly small detour episodes are ones that make the show even more dynamic. The story is one that is constantly expanding outward, making the overall season richer as a result. Learning more about the side characters who have been through the process of growing up already and still have many of their own problems to work through offers a glimpse of what the adolescent characters will have to face. With age comes a greater sadness as we see Rita and Teenie unite through the disappointment of the evening, coming to a tentative tranquility just before the alcohol takes hold of their stomach.