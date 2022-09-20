This will be the first time the iconic film will be getting a 4k Blu-Ray release.

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, and a 30th Anniversary Blu-ray of Reservoir Dogs coming this November, just in time to celebrate the film's three-decade legacy. The special edition Blu-ray for the classic Quentin Tarantino film will be released on November 14, 2022.

Originally released in October 1992, Reservoir Dogs is director Tarantino's first feature film. The movie tells the story of a heist gone horribly wrong. After its initial release, the film attained cult status among film buffs and helped define Tarantino's extensive career. The film features many of Tarantino's signature motifs, from intense violence and blood, to cheeky pop culture references and quippy, back-and-forth dialogue.

Since the film's release, Tarantino has become one of the most consistent auteurs in film, with Reservoir Dogs being one of his most well-known films. Other notable works by Tarantino include Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood. Much of his work draws from cinematic history, often referencing iconic Spaghetti Westerns and Exploitation Films of the 1970s. However, Tarantino has since become a cultural touchstone in and of himself. How many times, for example, have you seen a rendition of the "Stuck in the Middle With You" scene?

Reservoir Dogs stars many legendary actors at various points in their remarkable careers and features a cast including Tim Roth as Mr. Orange, Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde, Steve Buscemi as Mr. Pink, Harvey Keitel as Mr. White, as well as Chris Penn, Edward Bunker, Kirk Baltz, Lawrence Tierney, and of course Tarantino himself as Mr. Brown. The film was written by Tarantino and Roger Avary. Reservoir Dogs was produced by Lawrence Bender and was executive produced by Richard H. Gladstein, Monte Hellman, and Ronna B. Wallace.

The new Blu-ray release will include several special features, such as deleted scenes, a “Playing it Fast and Loose” Featurette, and a “Profiling Res Dogs” Featurette. The new Blu-ray will be released in 4K, showing every speck of blood in incredible detail. The anniversary edition Blu-ray will be released on November 14, 2022. The film will be released in 4K and Blu-ray for a suggested retail price of $22.99. Additionally, the film will also be released in Steelbook for a suggested retail price of $27.99.

