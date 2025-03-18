Although Quentin Tarantino had only written a few screenplays before directing his first movie, Reservoir Dogs, the finished product looks like it was helmed by a veteran filmmaker. The story of a diamond heist gone wrong is an exercise in building tension, packed with the snappy, quotable dialogue the director would become known for by the time Pulp Fiction came out years later.

In Tarantino’s first outing, the character work takes center stage, with the combustible personalities of the professional criminals leading to unpredictable and often violent outcomes. In celebration of one of the best independent films ever made, we rank the characters in Reservoir Dogs by how much of an impression they made during their doomed job.