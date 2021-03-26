Pretending to be an alien pretending to be a human is harder than it looks!

Resident Alien, the new science-fiction/drama/comedy series on Syfy, will be wrapping up its first season on March 31. But before the season finale, Syfy has released a blooper reel from this debut season, full of star Alan Tudyk and the rest of the cast messing up takes, mispronouncing lines, or trying and failing to be an alien in disguise.

Earlier this month, Resident Alien was picked up for a second season, and the series has had an impressive viewership so far. Resident Alien is the most-watched new cable drama in the last year, and it's Syfy's most-viewed drama in six years. The series premiere launched on several NBCUniversal networks, leading to 9.3 million viewers watching the show's first episode.

Resident Alien stars Tudyk as an alien who crashes on Earth with the intent of wiping out all of humanity. Going undercover as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, a vacationing pathology psychologist, Tudyk's alien has to hide his identity, while he also struggles with his ultimate goal of destroying everyone on the planet. Resident Alien also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn.

For Syfy, Resident Alien seems to be the beginning of a new shift for the network. As of right now, Resident Alien is one of the only scripted originals the network runs, but that's looking to change soon. Maybe the network's most anticipated new series is Chucky, starring the murdering doll from the Child's Play series of films. In addition to this, Syfy has also ordered a series based on George A. Romero's Day of the Dead and another new series called The Surrealtor.

The season finale of Resident Alien airs March 31, and if you can't wait until the second season for more of the show, check out the blooper reel for the first season below:

