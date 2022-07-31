One of the many shows to visit San Diego Comic-Con this year was the hit Syfy series Resident Alien. The flagship series follows an alien (Alan Tudyk) that crashes on Earth, impersonates town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle and is on a mission to kill all the humans. However, living on the planet, he wrestles with the moral dilemma of his secret mission. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse and adapted for television by five-time Emmy nominee Chris Sheridan, who has written for Family Guy and Living Single. Aside from Tudyk, Resident Alien also stars Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom, Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne, Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, and Elizabeth Bowen as Liv Baker.

Shortly before hitting the Comic-Con stage to talk about the rest of Season 2 and their Season 3 renewal, Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and Chris Sheridan stopped by the Collider studio. During the extremely funny interview which had me laughing multiple times, the cast demonstrated how much they love working together while teasing what the recent finale means (the alien baby and how someone else might have learned Harry’s secret). They also talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, improv, which scene they love filming, and what they’d love to buy at Comic-Con.

How it’s their first San Diego Comic-Con.

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of the Resident Alien?

How every season they film on the top of a glacier.

How much are they allowed to add improv while filming?

How much do the events of the recent finale play into the rest of the episodes?

When did they finish filming Season 2?

When do they start filming Season 3?

What are the scenes they love filming, and which are the scenes that are tough?

Tudyk talks about eating his friend (the octopus).

If they walked the convention floor at Comic-Con, what would they be looking to buy?

