Resident Alien, the critically acclaimed SyFy series starring Alan Tudyk, follows an alien who got trapped in the small town of Patience and has to find a way to live among the humans even though he wants to kill them all. In Season 1 of the show, we watched as Tudyk's Harry became the town doctor despite still looking for his device that would wipe out the human race. We also got to meet McCallister, played by Linda Hamilton, who is a high-ranking U.S. military officer who knows aliens exist and is trying her hardest (with her team) to find where they are and what their plans are. Luckily, Harry's identity is hidden because when McCallister and her team come to town; he isn't the town doctor at the time of their arrival leading them to take the wrong person away.

Two seasons in, McCallister hasn't met Harry yet, and we're in the midst of another alien invasion happening, this time, with Enver Gjokaj's Joseph. So in a new interview with TV Line, showrunner and creator Chris Sheridan was asked whether McCallister will meet Harry or whether Harry will meet Joseph finally.

“Harry, by the end of the season, will come face-to-face with both of them at one point or another," Sheridan said. "Enver Gjokaj [who plays the E.T. Joseph] and Linda Hamilton [who plays McCallister] (and Alan, of course) are such great actors that it’s exciting to think about being able to do scenes with Alan and Enver together, or Alan and Linda together. It would be foolish to not take advantage of that. So there’s more to come in the second half of the season.”

Image via SYFY

The series has continued to change with each new season and so having Joseph be something new for Harry to figure out is one thing but throwing McCallister into the loop even further is going to prove to be a lot for Harry and the town of Patience to unpack. The last we saw, Harry had to come to terms with the fact that this new alien race wanted to destroy everything, even earth itself, and while Harry always wanted to take out the humans, the Earth was never something he wanted to destroy.

As such, his own strategy is changing, he has a lot on his plate, and now the potential of him seeing and meeting McCallister while also meeting another alien? There's a lot going on, and it'll be interesting to see how Harry handles it all.

