He also talks about how Season 2 is 16 episodes, the way storylines change due to chemistry on set, and more.

With Syfy’s hit series Resident Alien Season 2 now airing and streaming on Peacock, I recently spoke with Chris Sheridan about what fans can expect in the new season. If you’ve never seen the fun show, Resident Alien follows an alien (Alan Tudyk) who comes to our planet to destroy all humans but stays undercover as a small-town Colorado doctor when he realizes it won’t be an easy job. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse and adapted for television by five-time Emmy nominee Sheridan, who has written for Family Guy and Living Single. Aside from Tudyk, Resident Alien also features Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.

During the interview, Sheridan talked about how much Syfy wanted to know about his long-term plans when he pitched the series, writing with budget in mind, how Season 2 is 16 episodes and the 8th episode ends on a mini finale, how any plans you have as a writer will always change so you need to be able to adapt and lean into what works, if he’s started thinking about Season 3, and more.

Image via SyFy

RELATED: Alan Tudyk on ‘Resident Alien’ Season 2, How His Character Is Dealing with More Emotions, and What It's Like Talking to an Empty Fish Tank

Watch what Chris Sheridan had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about along with the synopsis for Season 2. Resident Alien Season 2 is now airing on Syfy and streaming on Peacock.

Chris Sheridan

When he pitched Syfy on the series, how much did they want to know about his long-term plans for the show?

How any plan you make for a series will change once you’re in production and see what is and isn’t working.

How does it work in the writer’s room when you know you only have so much money for VFX and can only use the full alien costume on so many days?

How they’re 2/3 of the way through shooting Season 2 right now and they’re still writing it.

Has he already started thinking about Season 3?

How Season 2 will air in two halves with each being eight episodes.

Did he write episode eight as a mini finale?

Image via SyFy

Here's the official Resident Alien Season 2 synopsis:

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder. The series also stars Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Judah Prehn.

Spartans, Get Ready: Paramount+'s 'Halo' TV Series Has a Release Date After a chaotic decade of development, the show is finally here.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email