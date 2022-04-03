The first half of this second season of SyFy's Resident Alien concluded recently and there is plenty to unpack, so we can be prepared for the next batch of episodes, due out this summer. This batch gave us eight installments, following Harry (Alan Tudyk), our beloved imposter, as he has made a mental/internal metamorphosis into a multi-species being. That is, he has spent enough time on Earth to soak up "all the feels." For the first time ever, he’s feeling compassion and friendship, changing not only his soul, but also his previous desire to eliminate the human race. However, as we learned in the previous episode, phoning his people is not going to be easy at all.

To get an understanding of that, and what happens after, lets break down the season 2 finale of Resident Alien:

A Step Back

Let's backtrack a little. The end of Episode 7 found Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) still in New York, searching for the artist known as Goliath (David Bianchi). As we are privy to at this point, Goliath is actually an alien of the same species Harry is, and now that the intergalactic-communicator is busted, he may be Harry’s only chance to contact his people. However, Harry and Asta find that Goliath is not only dead, but has left behind a human/alien offspring egg. With mysterious agents on their tail (who are eventually eliminated by Harry), Harry and Asta leave the city, via train, with the egg in tow, heading back to Colorado. Now, we can get to the finale.

More to The Story

We first see General Eleanor Wright (Linda Hamilton) meeting with her spy, David Logan (Alex Barima), who is asking for his life back in exchange for the information that he has given her about the alien and the egg. However, a sniper attacks them, killing David, and causing Wright to run for her life. It is revealed that the sniper is not military, he’s actually an alien himself! That scene leads us then back to Harry’s cabin, where the main players of the town/show have all gathered for a surprise birthday party. This has all been set up by Ben (Levi Fiehler), who has alternative intentions here, wanting the good doctor to take his medical position back. The rest of the entire episode mostly takes place here, in this cabin.

A Party That's Out Of This World

Seeming like he’s not going to get out of the situation too easily, Harry finds his way downstairs to hide the egg in the basement. With only Asta and Gary privy to this extraordinary situation, they're trying to get through this party without any incident. Of course, that’s not going to happen. When Harry goes down to get some ice, he sees that the egg has hatched and the alien baby is gone. In the meantime, at the party, there is a lot of family drama going on. Ben can tell that his wife Kate (Merideth Garretson) is acting strange. Maybe it’s because she might be pregnant? Well, as she reveals to D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) it’s not just that. She’s also not too happy with her life in this small town.

Congrats! It's Deadly!

At this time, at one of their houses, the kids, Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) and Max (Judah Prehn) are piecing together where military installations might be, and decide they’re going to head to the cabin where they could talk to Harry, now that he’s back in town. Back at the cabin, Kate and D'Arcy head to the bathroom to take a pregnancy test, which turns out to reveal she really does have a bun in the oven, after all. That’s about the time Jay (Kaylayla Raine) shows up with some delicious pie (Harry’s happiest moment), which leads to a touching moment between Asta and her daughter, who has invited her to share her 18th birthday. However, this progress is quickly overshadowed after Asta realizes the alien baby is on the loose, and she has to help Harry find it before it eats everyone.

Nothing To See Here

Trying to be as inconspicuous as possible, Asta and Harry tell everyone at the party to stay inside because it is not safe outside the cabin. Luckily for Harry and Asta, there is plenty of distraction from the more pressing issue at hand. That is, because Kate has found out that not only has Ben kept a secret that he kissed D'Arcy, but that he's also planning to build a resort in town, pretty much guaranteeing Kate staying in Colorado for many years to come. Basically, it’s a real "hit the fan" moment for Ben. The resort he's been secretly planning, the baby, his lying, it’s clear that he and Kate have a lot of work to do if they’re going to have a life in this town.

With this "human" drama, it almost seems like everything is normal again, especially when they sing happy birthday to Harry. Of course, that all ends when the power is cut off (such an alien baby thing to do)! During all this craziness, Deputy Liv Baker (Elizabeth Bowen) is the one person who is picking up the vibes that there is alien activity happening in this town. Being an "experiencer" herself, Liv continues to get flashbacks, as well as an eerie instinct that something very strange is going on. She announces that she's going to take steps and bring an expert in to help her track down the aliens. Can you say interplanetary foreshadowing?

Adorably Deadly

Harry, now outside searching for the baby, suddenly finds the creature on a tree. This baby jumps onto Harry’s head and makes a telekinetic "virtual reality" connection with him. There, Harry sees that the baby is actually Goliath himself, and he has a warning for Harry. He tells him that they are not the only aliens on this planet. In fact, there is another species that is extremely dangerous. This race of aliens, Goliath continues, is the very reason Harry's alien race has no plans on visiting Earth, after all. The conversation is cut off quickly as Harry is shot in the chest and Goliath, the baby, jumps into the lake. Harry sees the person who shot him. It's the alien sniper from earlier in the episode. And just before he fires his gun to kill Harry, the alien is snuffed out by Asta, wielding a shotgun. We end, as D'Arcy arrives on the scene, completely scared and confused about what’s going on.

What's Next?

The episode ends here, and so does the first half of the season. So what’s in store for our favorite Resident Alien? Well, based on the short scenes we saw as a preview for the second half (that will arrive the summer), it seems as if all the main characters are now involved in this mystery. Especially, Liv. I guess if Harry is going to save the human race from another alien race that's not his own, he’s going to need all the help he can get!

