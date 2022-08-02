After the slow yet compelling burn of Season 1, Season 2 of Resident Alien doubled down on its core characters and offered up a new level of introspection. Unlike the first season’s continuous 10-episode narrative, Season 2 was split up into two parts consisting of 8 episodes each. With Part 1’s cliffhanger ending, one can expect Part 2 to pick up right back on the action. Before you tune into Syfy on August 10 at 10pm to catch the beginning of Part 2, here’s a recap of everything that went down in Part 1.

The Harry and Asta Chronicles

In what could have easily become a multi-episode plot line, Season 2 opens with Harry (Alan Tudyk) having lost his recent “human” memories after crashing his ship with Max (Judah Prehn) in it. Max is fine, but Harry finds himself in the hospital lecturing to the doctors about his home planet’s star system. Harry, whose identity amnesia has progressed to the point where he thinks he’s a detective from Law & Order, returns with Asta (Sara Tomko) to the sushi restaurant from Season 1, Episode 7. There, Harry reconnects with Octopus 42 (Nathan Fillion), who is able to jumpstart his memory. Asta takes Harry to his ship, which has crash-landed in a baseball outfield. The ship won’t fly, so Harry activates its “survival” kit: the ship is dissolved into four marbles encased in a cylindrical weight. Harry makes his way back to the sushi restaurant to speak to 42, who informs him that Harry’s people are en route to Earth to complete the mission: kill everyone on Earth. Harry realizes that “all humans” includes Asta, and undergoes a crisis of allegiance. He breaks out 42 and takes him back to the cabin.

Harry’s increasingly “human” emotions come to a head when he has a nightmare of a decimated downtown Patience, in which a zombielike D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) chastises him for killing everyone. Harry confides in 42, who argues he’s becoming too human. Harry reviles this notion, and uses his survival kit to build a bunker in the cellar. Through narration, Harry reveals his true intentions: to live with Asta in the bunker as all other humans are exterminated. While alone at the diner, Harry is confronted by Asta who encourages him to acquire some more friends. She signs him up for the weekly town poker game, leading to a subtly hilarious sequence that sees Harry scoping out the different players’ attributes in hopes of finding a “bunker butler” to serve him and Asta. Later that night, Asta stops by the cabin and Harry announces his plan. Asta is disgusted and encourages him to contact his people to call off the extinction. Harry refuses, so Asta plugs in a toaster in the bathroom and stands over the tub, threatening to drop it if he doesn’t call it off. Harry mocks Asta, so she drops the toaster. At the last second, Harry unplugs the toaster, agreeing to build a radio to contact his home planet.

As Harry and Asta deliberate over the logistics of building a radio, Asta makes the obligatory E.T. reference. This kickstarts one of Season 2’s most laughable motifs, as Harry makes sure to recognize E.T.’s attractiveness while deriding his phoning methods: “Obviously, sexy…very attractive…but so dumb.” Harry meets Kate's (Meredith Garretson) cousin Carlyn (Alex Borstein), assuming her identity to infiltrate the lab she works in and steal the telemetry diffuser he needs for his radio. Though Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) tries to convince Asta that the “radio” is actually a bomb, Asta ultimately trusts Harry (to a certain degree) and they go to the reservation to utilize its tellurium line to boost the signal. Dan (Gary Farmer) tags along, as well as Kayla (Sarah Podemski) and Drew (Tommy Pico). During a campfire later that night, Harry observes Dan and Kayla pondering whether the streams on the reservation will die out one day. Through narration, Harry takes this to be a cynical epiphany on the justification of possible human extinction: “These people seem to understand. Maybe there is no saving the humans. If my people kill them all, they die. But if we do not kill the humans, then they will destroy the planet. Then they will die anyway. And every beautiful thing on this planet will die with them.” Then, in the middle of the night, unable to sleep from the mosquitoes, Harry wanders out and has an affirming encounter with a bison in the style of Beasts of the Southern Wild.

The next day, Harry and Asta make their way up the mountain to launch the message. After the laser is beamed up, Harry says, “The signal will tell my people not to come and kill everyone…for 50 years.” Asta topples over the radio and cuts the transmission. Harry continues to draw a rift between him and Asta by insisting that she’s the only one worthy of survival. Asta then gets a call from Big Leroy (Nathan Alexis), and she and Harry rush to the scene of Sunny (Grace Dove) giving birth. Through narration, Harry recounts his birthing prowess attained from YouTube tutorials. He successfully delivers Sunny’s baby. Speaking to Asta after the delivery, Harry tells her that he finally understands Asta’s guilt for leaving Jay (Kaylayla Raine). Asta then shows up on the doorstep of her abusive ex-boyfriend Jimmy (Ben Cotton). Then, in the middle of the night, Harry receives a transmission in his alien language: a New York City phone number.

An Alien in New York

The number is revealed to lead to Danilio’s Pizza in New York City. Harry and Asta are about to journey out east, yet they are sidetracked by the arrival of Liza (Taylor Blackwell), the original Dr. Harry Vanderspiegle’s daughter. Asta convinces Harry to stay behind and make sure Liza gets home safe. Harry tries to haphazardly bond with his assumed identity’s daughter to no avail. They finally find some common ground at the Family Day festival in throwing water balloons at Ben.

Harry and Asta finally make their way to New York. The pizza restaurant yields no leads, but Harry spots a mural across the street that features his language: the word “Goliath.” Goliath (David Blanchi) is revealed to be a secretive Banksy-esque artist with murals all across the city. While taking a pit stop at a pie joint, Harry is confronted by a man (Robert Moloney) familiar with the original Dr. Harry Vanderspiegle’s criminal antics. He asks him if he’s destroyed the medical records that Sam Hodges (Jan Bos) gave to the real Harry.

Harry then uses a map of Goliath’s murals throughout the city to outline the constellation Ursa Major. He points to his “Sun” as Goliath’s location. The location turns out to be an art gallery showcasing Goliath’s work. While Harry embarks on an LSD trip, Asta talks to the art show host, Violinda Darvell (Maxim Roy). The host reveals that Goliath painted these works for her, and that she knows Harry is an alien. Through a flashback sequence, Goliath’s origin is told: an alien who crash-landed in Brazil 33 years ago. Violinda takes Asta to the back and shows her the fossilized corpse of Goliath. Harry shatters Goliath, which reveals a giant egg, which is revealed to be Violinda and Goliath’s baby. The three are then attacked by Lisa Casper (Mandell Maughan), who is trying to steal the egg. On the train ride home, Lisa tries to take the egg. Harry pushes her out the window and her head is sliced off by another train.

The Wide World of Patience, Colorado

Season 2 expands its focus beyond the titular alien, taking its already established side characters and embellishing their storylines. One of the more comical plot lines revolves around Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler) and his wife Kate as their sexuality is rekindled after fighting off Lisa and David (Alex Barima) at the end of last season. Meanwhile, Ben deals with the impact of his kiss with D’arcy last season. Season 2 is heavy on the introspection, bringing the inner thoughts and desires of the Resident Alien ensemble to the surface in a manner that is just shy of one of Harry’s narrated montages. Max deals with the effects of an accelerated puberty as a result of Harry’s alien orb, and Sahar helps him to shave off his unnaturally growing hair. D’arcy continues to figure herself out as she rejects her parents’ endless criticism and finally goes for a guy that she knows will be good for her. Asta reconciles her relationship with Jay, but she lets Jay define it on her own terms.

Perhaps the most significant development is that of Deputy Liv Baker (Elizabeth Bowen) and Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds). Practically reduced to comic relief in Season 1, the two are given full story arcs this time around. Through a flashback to a camping trip, it is revealed that Liv saw a UFO when she was a kid. She carries this with her in an optimistic manner and seeks to find the truth. She flouts Sheriff Mike’s insistence to back off, and generally stands up for herself in an increased manner. Meanwhile Sheriff Mike’s harrowing backstory is revealed, in which his partner Jesse (Clark Jerome Wilson) was killed. Jesse left him his dog, Cletus. There is an odd sincerity to Mike this time around as he slowly sheds the shield he has built up over the years since this tragedy. Of course, beyond their own developed storylines, the two still have a murder to solve. They investigate Harry, who reveals his true alien abilities to them. However, he wipes their memories and makes them believe that the FBI told them to stop investigating the case and that the murderer is not Dr. Harry Vanderspiegle.

An Alien Dinner Party

After re-introducing this ensemble cast of characters in a whole new way, it only makes sense to bring them all together for the grand (albeit temporary) finale. Season 2, Episode 8 “An Alien Dinner Party” opens with David presenting the orb that he stole to General Eleanor Wright (Linda Hamilton). However, David is shot (presumably dead, as he falls off a bridge into a river) by an unidentified (presumably alien, based on the eye-flick) sniper (Enver Gjokaj). Harry and Asta arrive at the cabin, where the Patience crew throws a surprise birthday party for Harry. Harry hides the alien egg down in the bunker, yet unbeknownst to him the egg has already begun to hatch. While grabbing ice downstairs, Harry realizes that the alien egg has already hatched and that the baby is scurrying across the walls. Asta sees the alien go outside, so they try to keep everyone inside the cabin.

The sequestration of everyone to the cabin allows for some loose plot threads to be tied up. Mike is offered some closure as Dan agrees to help him spread Jesse’s ashes. Kate goes through a whirlwind of emotions as she finds out she’s pregnant, then learns of D’arcy and Ben’s kiss. Ben and Kate then have intense make-up sex in the bathroom. Harry and Asta go outside to find the alien baby. The alien baby latches onto Harry’s head, triggering a dream sequence in which he is encountered by Goliath. Goliath informs Harry that their people are not coming to kill everyone, but rather to thwart an alien race trying to take over the earth. Before Goliath can tell him what the alien race is, Harry is shot by the man from the pie shop, who is then shot by Asta.