There’s more pizza in sight! Resident Alien has announced its Season 2 premiere on January 26th on both the USA and SYFY networks. The sci-fi comedy series, adapted from the Dark Horse comic book by the same name, came in at the #1 spot as a new cable series in 2021 and even became one of TV’s most-watched dramas over the year. The series will take a bit of a break with a mid-season finale to air on March 16 and will then pick up with more episodes at a yet-to-be-announced date over the summer. Starring Alan Tudyk (Firefly) and Sara Tomko (Journey to the Center of the Earth), the fan-favorite comedic science fiction show gained a huge following during its first season with no signs of slowing down.

The first season introduced the extraterrestrial named Harry (Tudyk), who was sent by his home planet on a secret expedition to wipe out the human race. But when his ship crashes into the earth instead of the graceful landing he was hoping for, he needs to find a way to fit in while still planning to carry out his mission.

In the newest season, we see Harry still stuck on Earth where he is dealing with his change of heart to not wipe out mankind. He is now a reformed being, wanting to protect the people he once wanted to kill. As he settles more into his human form and starts to feel the wide array of emotions that humans struggle with, his alien identity starts to fade.

Season 2 will take audiences on an adventure with Harry as he travels to New York City with Asta (Sara Tomko), who will introduce him to someone that the displaced extraterrestrial will end up calling family. While Harry and Asta are on their exploration of the Big Apple, back in the show’s hometown of Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) are hot on the trail of the mysterious disappearance and death of Sam Hodge. Also starring in the show are Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Juda Prehn.

Season 1 left so many storylines unresolved, that we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of some answers. Will Harry have his alien form revealed, possibly setting him back on his collision course to destroy mankind? Or will he settle more into his humanity and leave the mess in Patience behind him? Anything could happen! But one thing’s for sure, there will be more pizza! Order yourself a slice and be sure to tune in for the return of Resident Alien on SYFY and USA on January 26.

