A new behind-the-scenes video teases what's in store for Season 2 of Resident Alien, and Collider can reveal a sneak peek at the upcoming season — including new guest stars, relationship dynamics, and what Harry Vanderspeigle's (Alan Tudyk) new journey entails.

Creator and executive producer Chris Sheridan teases a few major differences from the first season, namely the change of scenery and Harry's new outlook on life. Season 2 will take place during the summer rather than Season 1's Colorado winter, giving the show a whole new energy and vibe. This season will also lean heavily on "Harry's journey towards becoming human." Where Season 1 of Resident Alien saw Harry hoping to kill all of humanity, now he's "learning to appreciate humanity a little more," says series director and executive producer Robert Duncan McNeil.

Resident Alien's behind-the-scenes video also teases what's ahead for all of our favorite supporting characters as well. Local Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler) and his wife Kate are in a "kinkier spot" according to actress Meredith Garretson who plays Kate. Their son Max (Judah Prehn) is the only one who can see through Harry's human disguise and Tudyk credits his character being a stowaway at the end of Season 1 for them getting to do Season 2.

Elizabeth Bowen says that fans will get to see her character, Deputy Liv Baker, spending more time with her female friends, while Corey Reynolds, who plays Sheriff Mike Thompson, says we'll get to explore his character's past. Alice Wetterlund, who plays D'arcy Bloom, says her character gets to hang out with Kate more in Season 2 and that it's going to "get wild." Sara Tomko teases that her character Asta Twelvetrees will get to grow more and continue helping Harry become more human.

The creators also tee up some exciting guest stars for Resident Alien Season 2, including the return of Linda Hamilton (The Terminator, Dante's Peak) as General Eleanor Wright. Season 2 will also feature guest spots from Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Family Guy) and Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) as an Octopus. Wetturlund mentions at the end of the video that we may even see Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at some point during Resident Alien's sophomore season.

Resident Alien returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 9/8c on SYFY. You can catch up on the first season with a cable subscription on the SYFY app or on Peacock. Check out the behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Season 2 below!

