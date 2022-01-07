It’s a little hard to plan planet Earth’s extinction when humans keep getting in your way. Resident Alien is gearing up to premiere its second season later this month, and a new trailer was released to give us a first look into what we can expect from the sci-fi series, following an alien who comes to our planet to destroy all humans but stays undercover as a doctor when he realizes it won’t be an easy job.

The trailer follows a previously released sneak peek video and reveals that, even though Harry (Alan Tudyk) felt conflicted about his role in humanity’s fate in season one, he’s now afraid of becoming one of us and his patience with humans is growing thin. The trouble is, he has now formed a tight bond with at least two people, and his race might end up sending another alien to finish the job when they decide Harry is not up for it.

Also revealed in the trailer is the return of the telepathic octopus voiced by Nathan Fillion. This time, he alerts Harry to the possibility of other aliens invading Earth, which will send him on a mission to save the people he cares about – but still exterminate all the others, because why not.

Image via Syfy

RELATED: What Makes A Good Alien? 'Arrival' and the Science Behind Designing Aliens

The mystery part of the series is also making a comeback, as a severed foot is discovered and sends the police on a quest to find its owner and who cut it off – alien or human? The citizens of Patience, Colorado are doomed either way.

Resident Alien is based on a 2012 Dark Horse comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, adapted for television by five-time Emmy nominee Chris Sheridan, who has written for Family Guy and Living Single. The series’ first season became a favorite among critics, and earned itself multiple nominations, including several categories in the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.

Aside from Tudyk, the series also features Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen, and the trailer confirms the return of Linda Hamilton as General McCallister.

Resident Alien season two premieres on SYFY on January 26. Check out the all-new trailer below:

'Resident Alien' Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals New Guest Stars and Storyline Changes EP Chris Sheridan and the cast tease a few major differences from the first season.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email