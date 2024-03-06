The Big Picture Harry ditches his plan to destroy Earth to save it, but faces challenges as he tries to adapt to human life and protect the planet in Resident Alien .

A new alien character complicates things for Harry, sparking potential romance while raising the stakes for the fate of the world.

Despite a shortened season, loyal fans of Resident Alien can still enjoy Harry's adventures and the unfolding mysteries on SYFY.

Alan Tudyk is going full bad boy in an exclusive sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Resident Alien. Now in its third season on SYFY, the stakes are rising above the atmosphere, with Harry (Tudyk) ditching his plan to obliterate Earth and instead save it from the Greys—an alien lifeform bent on destroying the planet. The most recent episode introduced Edi Patterson as a Blue Avian alien, working with the galactic federation. Her mission was clear - serve Harry with papers as he broke his contract with the Greys and is still lingering in Patience, Colorado. Our exclusive clip shows an exchange of words between aliens as Harry tries to help the Blue Avian feel at home in her strange new surroundings.

In the past, Harry has been quite open about his attraction to the Blue Avians, so it isn’t a massive surprise that he’s tossing his best pickup lines at Patterson’s character. Unfortunately, nothing seems to be sticking. Hitting her with everything he’s got, Harry jumps from persona to persona, shifting his personality to be the man of his crush’s dreams and even pretending that he’s not interested in his one true love - pizza. By the end of the sneak peek, we can definitely see some chemistry forming between the pair but could a romance blossom, or will it be blown to smithereens? It’s hard to know who to trust when the fate of the world hangs in the balance and, being that Patterson’s alien works for the galactic federation, there’s a good chance that her intentions aren’t the same as the human-loving Harry’s.

On the bright side, Harry has a lot of great friends in his corner as the hit show goes into its third season. With Season 2 wrapping nearly two full years ago, fans were worried that they’d never get to see the continuation of Harry’s travels on Earth, but after it was announced that cameras picked up in January of last year, audiences took a collective sigh of relief and patiently waited for more information. On the flip side, this will be the shortest installment yet, as the number of episodes was cut from 12 to 8 but considering that the renewal announcement took so much longer than expected, we can’t really complain.

Where Did Season 2 Of ‘Resident Alien’ Leave Us?

For the bulk of the first and second seasons, Harry attempted to keep his identity as secret as possible, but by the end of Season 2, his inner circle discovered the truth. Now, with Asta (Sara Tomko) Max (Judah Prehn), and D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) helping him adapt to the world of humans, Harry has a fighting chance at blending in better, while the other three have a fighting chance at staying alive. Asta and Harry also stumbled upon a shocking conspiracy involving the real Harry, who the alien (Tudyk) slipped into when he crashed on Earth, with much of that storyline picking up over Season 3.

Catch up on the first two seasons of Resident Alien as they’re now streaming on Netflix and tune into new episodes weekly on SYFY. Check out our exclusive clip above.

Resident Alien A crash-landed alien takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth. Release Date January 27, 2021 Creator Chris Sheridan Cast Alan Tudyk , Sara Tomko , Corey Reynolds , Elizabeth Bowen Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

Watch On SYFY