Good news Resident Alien fans, Season 3 of the hit show is set to start shooting very soon. The revelation comes from one of the show's main stars, Sara Tomko, who shared an Instagram post picturing the cast and crew of the show, including lead Alan Tudyk. In the caption to the post, Tomko revealed that shooting for Season 3 of the acclaimed show from SYFY will commence, Monday, January 30, 2023.

Resident Alien, which is based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name, was created for television by Chris Sheridan. The show stars Tudyk in the central role as an alien who crash-lands on earth with the task to destroy all humankind. To help him on his mission, Tudyk's alien adopts the persona of a doctor named Harry Vanderspiegel. However, as time passes by the show's lead protagonist begins to wrestle with the morals of destroying an entire civilization and by the time the second season comes around, Tudyk's character begins to defend earth from his own race, who have come to vanquish earth after he'd failed to do so.

The first season of the show premiered in 2021 and received strong ratings, healthy audience numbers, and a positive response from critics across its ten-episode run. Season 2 expanded to 16 episodes and was nominated for Best Cable Comedy Series at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and received its first Saturn Awards nomination. Resident Alien was renewed for a third season after the first part of the second season was another hit, but the second half of the season wasn't received as warmly from critics and the SYFY series now faces the prospect of a shortened eight-episode run for Season 3, cut back from an initial planned 12 episodes.

Image via SYFY

Related: 'Resident Alien' Season 3 Order Reduced from 12 to 8 Episodes

Tomko's Instagram post shows that the core cast of characters that were last seen in Season 2—which ended its run back in September 2022—are set to return. Pictured along with Tudyck and Tomko, who plays Asta Twelvetrees, whom Tudyk's alien has become close to, are cast returnees including; Meredith Garretson (Kate Hawthorne), Alice Wetterlund (D'Arcy Bloom), Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv Baker), Judah Prehn (Max Hawthorne) and Jenna Lamia (Judy Cooper).

Resident Alien Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Peacock. You can check out Tomko's Instagram post of the cast and crew celebrating the dawn of season three production below.