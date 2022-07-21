Syfy's Resident Alien has been renewed for Season 3 consisting of 12 episodes. The flagship series follows an alien that crashes on Earth, impersonates town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle and is on a mission to kill all the humans. However, living on the planet, he wrestles with the moral dilemma of his secret mission. The news comes ahead of the August 10 premiere of the second half of Season 2.

Resident Alien season 1 became an instant breakout on the channel when it premiered in 2021 and continues to stay strong on the charts. During season 2 Harry is still stranded on Earth and is facing the consequences of failing his mission. The second half of the season will pick up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action Asta took to save Harry’s life. The series based on Dark Horse comics of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse is adapted by Family Guy fame Chris Sheridan, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. Speaking of Season 2 themes, Sheridan told Deadline,

I think the journey in Season 2 is sort of extending that humanity to people outside of Asta – learning empathy and trying to realize that maybe there’s other people in this world who he can maybe care about as well in addition to Asta. It definitely continues into the second season, it’s going to be a slow burn – we don’t want to do it too quickly where suddenly he’s caring about everybody.

Resident Alien casts Alan Tudyk as the alien/Harry, Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom, Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne, Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, and Elizabeth Bowen as Liv Baker, in recurring roles. The series is executive produced by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. Robert Duncan McNeill, Christian Taylor, and Nastaran Dibai also executive produce.

Resident Alien Season 2 part 2 will air on August 10. Meanwhile, find the official synopsis below along with our conversation with Sheridan: