An enticing new trailer for the sci-fi dramedy starring Alan Tudyk has been released, building anticipation for Harry's Earthly adventures.

Catch up on the first two seasons now, as Resident Alien streams on Peacock.

Embarking on a thrilling journey into the extraterrestrial unknown, fans of the sci-fi dramedy series Resident Alien are in for a treat as the long-awaited premiere date for Season 3 has finally been unveiled, revealing that the new season of the sci-fi comedy will arrive on February 14. But that's not all, as an enthralling new trailer has been released to incite curiosity and excitement among avid followers of the show, keen to continue following Harry's adventures on Earth.

Crafted by Chris Sheridan and drawing inspiration from the Dark Horse comic series of the same name, Resident Alien made its debut on Syfy in 2021, captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor and science fiction. As the countdown to the new season begins, the teaser hints at a conflict involving grey aliens, promising a captivating continuation of the intergalactic saga.

At the heart of the series, Alan Tudyk stars in the pivotal role of an extraterrestrial being who experiences an unplanned crash landing on Earth, armed with the daunting mission of annihilating humanity. To navigate this complex task, Tudyk's alien assumes the guise of Dr. Harry Vanderspiegel, a physician by identity. Yet, as the storyline unfolds, the show's protagonist grapples with the ethical dilemma of obliterating an entire civilization. By the onset of the second season, Tudyk's character undergoes a profound transformation, shifting from the role of an alien executor to becoming Earth's defender.

Who Stars in Season 3 of 'Resident Alien'?

Tudyk is joined by a stellar cast of quirky characters who each help Dr. Harry Vanderspiegel learn what it means to be human. Linda Hamilton portrays General McCallister, who will work with Dr. Harry in Season 3 on his quest to rid Earth of the Grey aliens. They're joined by Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj), D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund), Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds), Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen), Ben (Levi Fiehler), and Kate (Meredith Garretson). Season 3 will include guest stars like Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Gary Farmer (Reservation Dogs), and many more fan favorites.

The trailer for Resident Alein Season 3 was first shared by Tomko on Instagram as a treat for fans. Tomko excitedly disclosed that the show is poised to grace Syfy screens once again, with the much-anticipated return scheduled being a a delightful Valentine's Day surprise for the Resident Alien's ardent followers. The forthcoming season will likely hold a compelling story intertwined with love and mystery. As the series is renowned for its captivating marriage of science fiction and comedy (now with a hint of romance). Season 3 stands on the brink of a triumphant comeback as the trailer assures fans that there will be unforeseen plot twists and captivating developments.

Resident Alien Season 3 premieres on SyFy on February 14. The first two seasons are streaming now on Peacock.

