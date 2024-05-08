The Big Picture Resident Alien may move from Syfy to USA Network for Season 4 due to production ties with UCP.

A potential move to USA could result in a budget cut of up to $500,000 per episode for the show.

While NBCU aims to keep the show, pitching to platforms like Netflix may present obstacles due to international rights.

Following the epic Season 3 finale of Resident Alien, fans are left wondering about the fate of the Syfy series should it receive a potential fourth season. Deadline reports about the sci-fi comedy-drama’s potential move from Syfy to NBCU’s USA Network, as a return to Syfy isn’t in the books. A shift to USA appears to be the most sensible option out within NBCU, especially since it is already involved in the show’s production through UCP.

However, a move to USA comes with possible setbacks. Should Resident Alien proceed with USA for Season 4, the show could face a significant budget cut of up to $500,000 per episode. This budget reduction is not without its own reasons. Basic cable shows already operate on modest budgets, and the economic landscape of basic cable is further strained by the impact of cord-cutting and declining linear viewing on ad-supported cable networks.

Although keeping Resident Alien at NBCU remains a priority, UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is also open to pitching the series to other platforms like Netflix. However, it’s uncertain if Netflix would agree to house the show. One obstacle is Netflix’s global streaming status, which would require significant effort to sort out international rights, especially since Resident Alien has primarily aired internationally through NBCU and is only available in specific regions.

Season 3 Finale of 'Resident Alien' Leaves Characters’ Fates Hanging

In the Season 3 finale of Resident Alien, titled “Homecoming”, fans are left with cliffhangers for every character. By the end of the episode, the residents of Patience, Colorado, begin to grasp the truth about the presence of aliens on Earth. The future of the characters is also in the air, with Harry Vanders (Alan Tudyk) and Bridget’s (Kesler Talbot) uncertain fate on the moon, Peter Bach’s (Terry O'Quinn) presumed death, and D’arcy Bloom’s (Alice Wetterlund) last-minute decision. Season 4 holds the key to answering these questions, but Resident Alien’s continuity hinges on finding a suitable platform to air the show.

Created by Chris Sheridan and based on the comic book of the same name, Resident Alien follows Harry Vanders, an alien tasked with wiping out humanity. However, his mission takes an unexpected turn when he crash-lands on Earth. Posing as a human doctor, Harry attempts to start his mission small by blending in with fellow humans, but later on gets roped in into solving a local murder. As he spends more time with humans, he begins to question the moral dilemmas of his original mission. The series also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and Levi Fiehler.

Seasons 1-3 of Resident Alien are available to stream on Peacock.

Resident Alien A crash-landed alien takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth. Release Date January 27, 2021 Creator Chris Sheridan Cast Alan Tudyk , Sara Tomko , Corey Reynolds , Elizabeth Bowen Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

